NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans make stance clear on Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has been the biggest 'what if' in the NBA for quite some time now. The New Orleans Pelicans drafted their superstar as the first pick in the 2019 draft, and six years into the league, Williamson has not yet developed into a player who can carry his team to a deep playoff run.

His consistent struggles with injuries have kept him from reaching his promised potential and affected his future at the Pelicans. On Sunday, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on the Pelicans's stance on Zion Williamson's future.

"Amid speculation about the Pelicans deciding to shop Zion for the 1st time after 6 seasons, sources say that the lottery assignment was indeed intended to convey the message that Joe Dumars wants to try again to make things work with Zion as the team's centerpiece."

Stein, former NBA player Joe Dumars, the executive vice president of New Orleans's basketball operations, still believes Zion Williamson's abilities and wants to build a team around him.

However, the Pels are also open to putting their superstar on the market for the first time in six seasons. Despite the injury issues, this is a huge move as many teams would want to acquire Williamson. He is still young and can work on himself to be better.

Trading away Zion Williamson would give the Pelicans a big opportunity to rebuild around DeJounte Murray instead of Williamson and acquire pieces to make their team a contender.

On the other hand, the upper management still believed in Williamson and wanted to give him another opportunity to prove himself. So, a trade is unlikely for the two-time All-Star until an unrefusable offer drops.

Zion Williamson represented the Pelicans at the NBA draft lottery

Zion Williamson represented the Pelicans at the NBA draft lottery earlier this week. This gesture proved the trust the franchise is willing to put in their superstar, who has spent more time on the sidelines than on the court.

Williamson played only 30 games this season, but his numbers proved that he is a superstar if he can care for his health. The New Orleans Pelicans star averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game with a 56.7 percent field goal shooting percentage.

However, the Pels had an overall rough season. They failed to make the playoffs and finished the season as the 14th-seeded team in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.

