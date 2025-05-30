NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans ready to blow up roster amid Zion Williamson's shocking news

The New Orleans Pelicans are ready to move on from their group as they test the market regarding everyone on the roster. According to a report from Kevin O'Connor on Friday, the Pels have no player who's considered an untouchable. After years of no significant success, the management is ready to move on and start afresh.

Since letting go of Anthony Davis, New Orleans has struggled to be competitive. They've only qualified for the playoffs twice with Zion Williamson as their best player. What's even more shocking is that Williamson never played in either postseason appearance. The team has only won two playoff games after trading Davis to the LA Lakers.

Per O'Connor's report, the franchise is gauging the market for everyone.

“There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster," O'Connor reported. "They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, namely Zion Williamson, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available."

This came after a report on the former Duke star was released. Williamson is being accused of rape and physical abuse by a Jane Doe who claims to be his ex-girlfiend. The Daily Mail confirmed the report on Thursday.

"In addition to two specific rape allegations, the New Orleans Pelicans power forward is accused of a continuing pattern of 'abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior toward Plaintiff,' as detailed in the filing provided to Daily Mail by Doe's attorney," the report read.

Williamson's time in New Orleans was never fruitful. He never appeared in a playoff game or series, his weight was always a topic and his injuries served as a hindrance.

The 6-foot-6 power forward still has three years left in his five-year, $197.2 million contract extension. Last season, Zion Williamson was limited to 30 games due to injury. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

In Dec. 2024, New Orleans named Herbert Jones, Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy as the three players they aren't willing to trade. However, the management seemed to have changed their minds heading into the offseason.

Which teams can trade for the Pelicans star?

A few teams have been mentioned under the same breath as Williamson. The two-time All-Star has an interesting situation. He has a massive contract, but his injuries have made him unavailable for most of the time.

Two teams have been rumored to be a trade destination for Williamson: the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers. For the Pistons, it's a risky move, as they have just made the postseason, and a massive deal could disrupt the team's dynamics. The Blazers, though, could build around the big man.

