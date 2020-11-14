NBA Trade Rumors: Reports indicate that Victor Oladipo has reached out to Indiana Pacers management, committing his future with the franchise

Victor Oladipo has been the subject of several NBA trade rumors that have linked him with a plethora of teams. After a report that Oladipo is unhappy at the Indiana Pacers, numerous franchises have reportedly sought out the services of the shooting guard. However, it appears that Victor Oladipo may have changed his mind and may stay on in Indianapolis.

Two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo has informed the Pacers that he is fully committed to the franchise and direction of team entering the upcoming season, he tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/tZwhFkhqrk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Several teams are reportedly in pursuit of Victor Oladipo this off-season

Victor Oladipo (right) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (left)

Victor Oladipo, a two-time All-Star, would have been a good fit in several teams looking to add a defensive guard to their lineups this off-season.

Oladipo has been linked with the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and many other teams, according to NBA trade rumors in this regard.

However, his recent injuries have led many to speculate about his ability to return to an All-Star caliber player. After playing just 55 games in the past two seasons, Victor Oladipo's physical issues remain a major concern for teams looking to acquire him.

Report: Dallas Mavericks interested in Victor Oladipo, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jrue Holiday https://t.co/iBnVfklewQ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2020

Before Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Victor Oladipo is willing to stay with the Indiana Pacers, a bevy of teams expressed their interest in the services of the guard.

NBA trade rumors regarding the player increased after a report suggested that Victor Oladipo had asked other teams if he could join them to play, apparently doing so in front of his Indiana Pacers teammates.

Victor Oladipo reportedly asked other teams "Can I come play with y'all?" in front of his Pacers teammates



It happened with the Raptors, Heat and Knicks, per @ThisIsJMichael pic.twitter.com/YXfDQL9a6l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

Former Indiana Pacers player, Paul George

However, the fans in Indiana are familiar with situations when a player is indecisive about staying at the franchise or leaving. The former Indiana Pacers star, Paul George, left the Pacers in 2017 after assuring the franchise and its fans that he would stay.

Pacers fans have heard that story before. Here’s what Paul George said just months before he requested a trade and got dealt to the Thunder. https://t.co/0yUvnIvCoC pic.twitter.com/gFs1FKbfWB — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 13, 2020

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor replied to the tweet of The Athletic's Shams Charania and reminded everyone of what happened when Paul George said that he would stay with the Pacers in 2017.

It essentially means that the Pacers should not breathe easy just yet even when Victor Oladipo has said that he would like to stay at the franchise.

Regardless of Victor Oladipo's injury issues, he is still considered one of the best shooting guards in the league. Any team that has him on their roster stands to benefit immensely, even if that team appears to be the Indiana Pacers for the foreseeable future.