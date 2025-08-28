NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook’s league future hinges on high upside $23.1M sophomore guard’s move

Russell Westbrook's future in the NBA is still uncertain after he rejected his $3.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets. He is not being pursued by more than one team this offseason.Only the Sacramento Kings have reportedly shown interest in signing the 2017 MVP. NBA insider Jake Fischer provided another crucial update on the Kings' approach, alluding to Westbrook's free agency.According to Fischer, Sacramento was interested in signing him to deepen its backcourt. To facilitate Westbrook's signing, the team could move Devin Carter instead of Malik Monk, who has been part of trade rumors.&quot;Sources say that Sacramento continues to covet Russell Westbrook to join Dennis Schröder as a marquee newcomer to Sacramento’s backcourt, but a trade of some sort to ease the Kings’ backcourt logjam could well be needed first,&quot; Fischer wrote on Thursday, via The Stein Line.“Yet there are some around the league who see Devin Carter as the incumbent King more likely to be moved to help facilitate a Westbrook signing rather than Malik Monk.&quot;The Kings selected Carter at No. 13 in 2024, and signed him to a four-year $22,141,697 contract. In his rookie season, he played 35 games with Sacramento, and also suited up in the G League.Westbrook had a decent 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 75 games. Westbrook shot 44.9%, including 32.3% from the 3-point line.Kings not rushing into Russell Westbrook signing amid having set eyes on another playerThe Sacramento Kings aren't rushing to sign Russell Westbrook, even though the start of the 2025-26 NBA season is fast approaching. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Western Conference team was also deeply involved in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga.The Kings reportedly offered Malik Monk and a future first-round pick to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the forward.According to Slater, Kuminga was not averse to joining Sacramento. He also revealed that Kuminga communicated with the Kings' front office and liked its pitch.The Warriors and Kuminga have found it difficult to get an extension done. With the Kings' reported pursuit for Kuminga, Westbrook isn't likely their priority. Additionally, the team may not be too concerned that another team could snatch the former MVP.