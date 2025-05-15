NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors make decision on Jonathan Kuminga’s future

Congolese forward Jonathan Kuminga's time with the Golden State Warriors will likely come to an end this offseason. Golden State still has the rights to Kuminga this offseason, with him being a restricted free agent. This means that they can retain him by matching any offer he receives.

However, Golden State is reportedly looking to flip Kuminga for assets instead of retaining him. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the front office wants to explore sign-and-trade options for the 22-year-old forward.

There were rumors that Kuminga's time with the Warriors was coming to an end. These were sparked when the two sides failed to agree on an extension last October.

He was the subject of trade rumors as Golden State looked for a star to pair with Steph Curry. On the other hand, reports indicated that the team wanted to see the 6-foot-8 forward's development through the 2024-25 season before committing to an extension.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr reportedly got frustrated with Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga has shown some flashes and plenty of upside that suggest he can be an All-Star caliber talent. However, he appeared to have fallen out of the rotation and even racked up some DNPs in crucial games.

Part of the reason why the Congolese forward fell out of favor with Kerr has to do with his desire to look for his own shot. This frustration from the Golden State Warriors coach was talked about by Logan Murdock in his article for "The Ringer."

"Despite his talent," Murdock wrote. "Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff."

"During a late-season game against the Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off Curry to create his own offense."

Although Kuminga once again became an integral part of Kerr's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Steph Curry being sidelined. He put up a decent 18-point performance in Game 2 after scoring only seven in the first game of the series. He then followed it up with three straight games as one of the offensive leaders.

In Game 3 against the Wolves, the Congolese forward produced 30 points. He followed that up with a 23-point performance in Game 4 and 26 points in Game 5. However, despite these performances, Curry's absence proved too much to overcome and the Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention.

