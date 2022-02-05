NBA Trade Rumours: New York Knicks interested in Sacramento Kings guard

The New York Knicks won five of their first six games to start the season and went 5-1 in early January as well. But they've struggled outside of those two stretches.

The Knicks (24-28, with a winning percentage of 46.2%) are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, with their hopes of making the playoffs hanging on a thin thread.

It's been a low-scoring season as the Knicks are the NBA's fourth lowest-scoring team with an average of 104.2 points per game. Despite ranking ninth in the league in 3-points scored per game, New York is the third-worst team in shooting percentage.

On ESPN's "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast, Windhorst said the Knicks have shown interest in acquiring Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox. If this trade is to happen before deadline day Thursday, Windhorst said a swap for Knicks forward Julius Randle would be the likely deal.

"This has been reported elsewhere, but I’ve heard as well that the Knicks have shown some interest in De’Aaron Fox," Windhorst said. "The player that makes the most sense in that swap will be Julius Randle."

Windhorst said that while it might not make much difference for the Knicks, it will end the poor relationship between Randle and coach Tom Thibodeau and Knicks fans.

"I'm not sure he's really changed that much in that trade, but it certainly alleviates a deteriorating issue in New York with Julius Randle – both his relationship with Thibs and the fans," Windhorst said.

New York Knicks looking to strengthen their team

The New York Knicks have had a terrible season, and reports suggest they are looking to land De'Aaron Fox, a 24-year point guard, from the Sacramento Kings. The move could help them make a run for at least a play-in spot in the postseason.

StatMuse @statmuse Julius Randle last 2 years



Last season:

— 24/10/6

— 46 FG%

— 41 3P%

— All-NBA



Last playoffs:

— 18/12/4

— 30 FG%

— 33 3P%

— First round exit



This season:

— 19/10/5

— 41 FG%

— 30 3P%



Tonight:

Julius Randle last 2 years

Last season:
— 24/10/6
— 46 FG%
— 41 3P%
— All-NBA

Last playoffs:
— 18/12/4
— 30 FG%
— 33 3P%
— First round exit

This season:
— 19/10/5
— 41 FG%
— 30 3P%

Tonight:
— Unfollowed Knicks on Instagram

Fox, the fifth overall pick by the Kings in the 2017 draft, has had steady growth in his career. He has yet to be an All-Star or make it to the playoffs. He might be able to achieve a postseason appearance this season with New York if the trade goes through.

With Julius Randle and the franchise falling out, he looks most likely the soon-to-be-shipped player in a Fox deal. On Friday, Randle unfollowed the team's Instagram account, possibly sending a strong message.

