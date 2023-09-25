NBA training camp 2023: Teams participating, dates & activities announced

The league has announced that the NBA training camp will kick off this week for most teams as they prepare for the 82-game 2023-24 season. The schedule has been out for which teams will be preparing earlier for the overseas preseason games that will take place in the next few weeks.

On Sep. 26, players from the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are tasked to report. The reason behind this is that both teams will be playing two games in Abu Dhabi and the organizations will need their players' availability. They will play in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 5 and 7.

For preseason games that will take place outside of North America, players will have to report to their teams as the NBA training camp will start on Sep. 27. On Oct. 2, veteran players should start reporting to their respective organizations. All teams will participate on Oct. 3 as the NBA training camp will officially start.

All preseason games will start on Oct. 5. The Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings will play in front of a different Canadian crowd as they start their preseason games in Vancouver, Canada. This is for the league's Canada series. Staying up north, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons will play in Montreal for their preseason game on Oct. 12.

The Mavs will travel to Madrid, Spain to prepare for their preseason game against Real Madrid on Oct. 10.

Which teams should be monitored ahead of NBA training camp?

As the NBA training camp is right around the corner, there are teams that are bound to cause a bit of a stir. There are teams who have players who wish to move on from their current situation and it could take place right before training camp starts. Here are three teams that could make a bit of noise ahead of training camp.

#3 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics seem like they are done with their offseason moves. But with reports about Malcolm Brogdon not being happy with the organization, chances are he could demand a trade.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden's trade request will be the center of attention for the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp. His desire to play for a different organization will be a situation that many will keep an eye on.

#1 Portland Trail Blazers

The situation for the Portland Trail Blazers hasn't been easy as Damian Lillard's trade request began in the early days of the offseason. Up until now, he hasn't been traded, and the Blazers could make a bit of noise as the media will address their current situation more than once.

If they decide to move Lillard before training camp, the team that will receive the All-Star guard will garner a ton of attention.

