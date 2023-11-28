"RJ playing like MJ": NBA Twitter compares Reggie Jackson to Michael Jordan following his 35-point performance

Reggie Jackson was unstoppable on Monday night and helped the short-handed Denver Nuggets rally past the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena (113-104). Jackson played 40 minutes and went for 35 points and 13 assists on an impressive 15/19 shooting from the field as he helped the reigning champions win a second straight game.

Afterward, the veteran guard got high praise from NBA fans for his performance, with one of them even comparing him to the legendary Michael Jordan:

"35 and 13 out of this man tonight. RJ playing like MJ"

Reggie Jackson reveals how star teammate Jamal Murray motivated him pregame

Reggie Jackson stepped up for the Denver Nuggets, who had their three best players out vs. the Clippers. Jackson has a specific role for the team coming off the bench but this time he made the difference for the reigning champions.

After the game, he revealed what star teammate Jamal Murray said to motivate him. Murray is expected to return this week after missing almost a month with a hamstring injury.

"He told me they weren't making the trip," Jackson said. "He said, 'Don't worry about it, Reg. You're gonna go out there and have 30. You're gonna play a great game.'"

In the meantime, Reggie Jackson praised DeAndre Jordan for the way he played, as the veteran big man had 21 points and 13 rebounds against his former team.

"Definitely one of the sweeter ones. We got our main guys out and it was really great for the team, a resilient group, the way we came together. I was just proud of the way we kept battling.

"I might have been the one that was the recipient of the points, but my old head DJ getting on the rim, being back in this building looking like young Lob City a little bit. He drew all the defense in and everybody was open on the weak side."

Denver, which improved to 12-6 in the West standings, will look to extend its current win streak to three games when they host the Houston Rockets (8-6) on Wednesday.