NBA world reacts to the sensational Super Bowl LVI half-time show

The Super Bowl matchup between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals had an incredible night in store for the fans in attendance, which included several NBA players. Although the matchup was the main event, the half-time show would come through to rival the thrill of the game itself.

The Super Bowl is consistently one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in the world, but the half-time show can be considered a different spectacle of its own.

With a star-studded lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J Blige and Eminem, the event saw a memorable half-time show. A number of NBA superstars were in attendance as well.

It featured some of the most iconic tracks and collaborations by the artists and the half-time show saw an electrifying performance to bring LA alive.

In a show that has been viewed as one of the best halftime performances ever, Twitter was abuzz with reactions from across the basketball world following the action. Here are some of them:

James Harden @JHarden13 Best halftime show ever!

LeBron James @KingJames OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I've always said Prince was the greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever, playing "Purple Rain" in the rain at Miami. But what I just witnessed rivaled Prince.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Loved the Halftime show, btw. May have moved into my top-5, along with Michael Jackson. Beyoncé — with and without Bruno Mars — and Bruno Mars by himself.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Wow wow wow, what an incredible Super Bowl!! From the @RamsNFL win to an incredible halftime show.

With a halftime show that had audiences jumping out of their seats, the show was also a representation of a rich and vibrant culture that has often been put down.

The Super Bowl displays the close ties between the NBA and NFL fraternities

LeBron James at Super Bowl LVI.

NBA players have been linked to multiple sporting personalities in the past and the NFL is no different in this regard. With a number of basketball players, such as Klay Thompson and LeBron James being former football athletes, football culture is something that ties the fraternities together.

In this regard, athletes from both sports are found intermingling at different venues. NBA players have often displayed their love of football, with James' relationship with the Cleveland Browns a good example of the same. Several NFL players are often seen attending basketball games as well.

A stark representation of the close connection between the two fraternities could be seen when the news of Tom Brady's retirement broke. With one of the greatest to ever do it walking away from the sport, the basketball world was quick to react and offer their support to Brady.

On the NFL's biggest stage, the Super Bowl often sees NBA players offer their support as they become spectators for the night. Players such as Odell Beckham Jr. are also very closely linked to NBA players and his injury during the second quarter garnered reactions from a number of players.

Although Beckham Jr. was listed out for the rest of the game, the LA Rams would go on to win with a 23-20 scoreline. Their victory came courtesy of a last-minute connection between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra