“Need more white dudes for Harris here”: Donald Trump's friend Clay Travis and Mark Cuban trade barbs over Bluesky users fleeing back to X

Outkick founder and US President Donald Trump's friend Clay Travis traded barbs with Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban on X (formerly Twitter). On Saturday, Travis reposted a Cuban's post and where the Shark Tank personality had made a snide remark about the Outkick founder's show, "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show".
In his repost's caption, Travis welcomed Cuban to X, taunting him by saying that the social media platform needed more white guys who supported former Presidential candidate and ex-Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Welcome back to Twitter [Mark Cuban], we definitely need more white dudes for Harris on here. You can hear our show on 1190 AM in Dallas & on 554 other stations in all 50 states. Full list here: http://clayandbuck.com Also iheart app streams live & podcast too. Hope this helps," Travis wrote.
This back-and-forth between the Outkick founder and the Shark Tank personality started on Thursday, when Travis posted a screenshot of an article covering Cuban's statements about users returning to the Elon Musk-owned platform from its alternative - BlueSky - due to the 'lack of diversity of thoughts'.
Mark Cuban then reshared that post on his account on Tuesday and mocked Clay Travis for the reachability of his show.
"Clay , do you have a Dallas affiliate that reaches downtown yet ? I still haven't been able to listen," Cuban wrote.
This wasn't the first time Cuban got involved in a back-and-forth with other notable personalities on the internet. The Mavericks' minority owner is quite outspoken about his beliefs, thoughts and political alignment, causing him to get into exchanges with many famous names, including Elon Musk.
Mark Cuban joins company investing $750 million to own teams in major sports leagues, including the NBA
Once a former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban has now joined Harbinger Sports Partners, a group looking to secure minority stakes in sports teams competing in the MLB, NBA, and NFL.
On May 15, Front Office Sports reported that Harbinger Sports were looking to invest $750 million to target investments of up to 5% minority stakes in teams playing in the major sports leagues in America.
Cuban isn't the only 'Shark Tank' personality in the group. Guest investor from the show and Venture Capitalist Rashaun Williams is also in the group, who, according to Sportico, is aiming to invest in 15 different teams.
