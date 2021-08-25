Nerlens Noel sues Rich Paul, Klutch Sports; claims $58 million in damages

New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel has sued former agent Rich Paul and his firm Klutch Sports. Noel, who was represented by Paul between 2017-20, has claimed $58 million in damages for potential loss in salary. The lawsuit has been filed in Dallas, Texas.

The details of the discord between Nerlens Noel and Rich Paul originate from the fact that after Noel was offered a four-year, $70 million deal by his then NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks in 2017, Paul told Noel to pass on the offer. The conversation between the two happened at Ben Simmons’ birthday party in Los Angeles.

Paul is believed to have made Noel understand that he was a “$100 million” player. As a result, Noel parted ways with his then-agent Happy Walters and turned down the Mavericks’ four-year offer, opting instead for a one-year $4.1 million qualifying offer. However, Noel suffered a thumb injury the following season, forcing him to miss 42 games. Noel alleges that after the injury Paul began to lose interest in Noel.

Here's what the complaint filed by Nerlens Noel mentions:

“During the free agent season, which began on July 1, 2018, and after Noel’s one-year contract with Dallas expired, neither Paul nor anyone at Klutch Sports presented any real proposals to Noel in terms of strategies or ideas on how Noel might secure a long-term contract or even a significant contract for the next season. Indeed, as the 2018 NBA free agent season began, no real offers or deals were presented to Noel on the first day of free agency.”

Noel subsequently didn’t re-sign with Dallas and instead played the next two seasons (2018-20) with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a $3.75 million league-minimum deal, where Paul was to be paid a 2% commission.

Not sure if this is out there yet, but can confirm Nerlens Noel is signing with the Thunder on a minimum deal. Giving him a player option will cause the Thunder to have to spend more this year, though (the option means it doesn't fall under the minimum exception). — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 2, 2018

Nerlens Noel parts ways with Rich Paul

Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul (in focus)

Nerlens Noel signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the New York Knicks following his stint in OKC. Noel separated from Rich Paul after joining the Knicks. Noel’s lawsuit against Paul comes after Klutch filed a grievance with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), claiming Noel hadn't paid $200,000 in commission on his one-year contract with the Knicks.

Nerlens Noel, a sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, played a key role for the Knicks last season, starting 41 games while averaging 5.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He also provided the Knicks with strong rim protection, ranking third in the league with 2.2 blocks per game.

Nerlens Noel: Protector of the Paint pic.twitter.com/YcmpWBl8lV — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 24, 2021

For his efforts, Noel has now reportedly signed a 3-year deal with the Knicks for approximately $32 million. Noel was represented by agent George Langberg on this deal.

Rich Paul, it must be noted, represents a number of superstar NBA players, including friend LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Trae Young.

