“Never bet against a Jordan”: Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan quips after sinking ‘bomb’ shot to win $140k bet in Puerto Rico

Michael Jordan had a special bond with winning. Coming clutch in moments of immense pressure was something Jordan was known for. His son, Marcus Jordan, made a similar flex on his social media.

On Thursday, Marcus posted a series of pictures and videos from his gateway in Puerto Rico. He was joined by a few of his friends for a special holiday at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotel. After elite dinner and partying with his friends, Marcus made a trip to the golf course in the morning.

However, it was one of the posts on his Instagram story that stood out. Jordan posted a video where he was betting with one of his friends on a golf shot for money. After a few discussions, both the parties settled for $140. Guess what, Marcus made the shot.

After posting the video on his IG story, Michael Jordan's son had the perfect caption.

"Rule #1 in any sport: NEVER bet against a Jordan 😝," Marcus wrote in the story.

"🗣️BOMB 🚀."

Marcus Jordan's IG story [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Marcus Jordan, like his father also has an interest in golf, however, not as much as MJ himself. Even when Michael Jordan was playing basketball at his peak, he never missed playing golf.

Marcus Jordan gives a sneak peek into Michael Jordan's multi-million golf course

In 2016, Michael Jordan asked Bobby Weed to build him the best golf course, and three years later, The Grove XXIII was presented to him. Jordan got one of the best golf courses made for himself and only a few elites that he would want in the club.

Earlier this month, Marcus Jordan gave a sneak peek of the famous golf course in Florida. In one of the pictures, Marcus posted a picture of the main entrance of the golf course. In the other, he was seen golfing with other players.

In one of the posts on his IG story, Marcus posted a distant shot picture of the course and captioned it,

"Heaven on Earth."

Marcus Jordan's IG story [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Marcus Jordan's IG story [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

The Grove XXIII is one of the biggest elite clubs in the country, with less than 100 members. The golf course is also known as "Slaughterhouse XXIII" because the course has been designed to give Jordan an advantage over other pro golfers. The golf course is worth around $20 million (via Nichols Architects).

