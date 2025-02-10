"Never put your heart & soul into anything": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper slams Travis Kelce for breaking down after Super Bowl loss

As a 15-year NBA veteran, Ron Harper has a good idea of the highs and lows that come with being a pro athlete. Following their failure to complete a three-peat, he took to social media to sound off on one key member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs took the field in New Orleans in hopes of cementing themselves as a dynasty. They faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who they played in the Super Bowl two years prior, looking to secure a third straight title. While Patrick Mahomes and company walked away victorious in the last meeting, it wasn't the case this time.

After the Eagles' 40-22 win, Chiefs star Travis Kelce was seen fighting tears as he headed to the locker room. Ron Harper reacted to a clip of that on X (formerly Twitter) showing no sympathy for the All-Pro tight end.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You never put your heart and soul into anything," Harper wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

This was an emotional game for Kelce for many reasons. Not only did he have a chance to be part of history, but it's unknown how much time left he has in the NFL. At age 35, there was speculation leading up to the Super Bowl that it could be Kelce's last career game. As of now, he hasn't made any decisions regarding his future.

As for Harper, he was fortunate to have a lot of success on the game's biggest stage during his NBA career. He won three championships alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls and went on to win two more titles with the LA Lakers.

Ron Harper sounds off on Chris Jones meeting with Donald Trump before Super Bowl

As one of the biggest spectacles in all of sports, the Super Bowl is always a star-studded affair. Among those in attendance to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles was President Donald Trump.

Before kick-off, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones got to share a brief moment with the President. Photos hit social media of the two having a quick handshake ahead of the biggest game of the NFL season.

It didn't take long for the photo of Trump and Jones to go viral online. Ron Harper was among those to react to the post, claiming that this encounter is why the Chiefs didn't come away with a win.

"That’s why they lost," Harper wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ron Harper has made it clear that he is not a supporter of the current United States President. Over the past few months, he has made numerous posts online speaking out against him and the actions he's taken since being sworn back into office.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback