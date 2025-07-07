"Never thought I’d be a math problem": Kevin Love wastes no time responding after shocking trade

The Miami Heat sent Kevin Love to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade, with the LA Clippers also involved. Stunned by the news on Monday, the veteran power forward dropped his reaction on X.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Heat received Norman Powell from the Clippers. The Jazz got Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick, while the Clippers received John Collins.
Love posted a funny message after the trade report.
"Never thought I’d be a math problem. Welcome to the NBA," Love tweeted.
Love played his third season with Miami in 2024-25. He was traded to the Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022-23 season. This will be the third time that he will be moved in his 17-year NBA career.
