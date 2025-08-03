  • home icon
  • New Lakers owner Mark Walter surprises Luka Doncic with heartfelt gesture after $165M decision

New Lakers owner Mark Walter surprises Luka Doncic with heartfelt gesture after $165M decision

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:25 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four - Source: Getty
LA Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

Mark Walter and the LA Lakers gave Luka Doncic the superstar treatment and upped the game on Sunday with a big gesture in Las Vegas.

After Doncic signed an extension, the Lakers surprised him with special tickets to a Backstreet Boys concert where he was joined by his teammates. He also met with the vocal group backstage. Doncic signed a card for Nick Carter in the video posted on X.

There were speculations about Doncic's future with LA following the shocking trade between the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in February. However, Doncic signed a three-year $165 million extension on Saturday.

The Slovenian star was the superstar the Lakers needed to pair alongside LeBron James. Not only does Doncic bring a higher probability of a championship, but also big crowds.

Luka Doncic has eyes set on championship with the Lakers

The superstar treatment by the LA Lakers was likely be a breath of fresh air for Luka Doncic, especially after what went down in Dallas. Well rested and recharged, he has his sights set on what he wants to achieve with the Lakers: win a title.

Doncic sent a message to his teammates during his media conference on Saturday.

"Everybody's got to get better," Doncic said. "We're going to have a long summer. And should focus on what we can improve as a team and as individuals. Everybody."

Doncic added that he believes that he has a great team around him, and he's ready to compete for championships.

"We have what we need to compete for the championship," Doncic said. "I'll try to win every game no matter what and we got some new great guys on the team so you know we're going to go for it."

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Doncic made his intentions clear to JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka in May.

"I don't want to wait," Doncic said. "I had a taste of the finals. I am getting back there. So let's do whatever we can now."

How the team equips Doncic with a strong support supporting cast in the next three years would likely determine his decision about his next deal.

