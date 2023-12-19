New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Dec. 19): Latest on Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum's status

The New Orleans Pelicans arguably have one of the best cores in the NBA with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Injuries, however, have proven to be the biggest roadblock in New Orleans’ attempts at being an elite team. Fortunately, Ingram and McCollum should be good to go against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung in early November that forced him to miss 12 games. He made his return to the lineup Nov. 29. In 14 games this season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals (career high). In the Pelicans’ most recent game Sunday, he scored 29 points in 26 minutes.

Brandon Ingram missed three games at the beginning of the season. He hasn’t missed a single game since Nov. 4 and should start for New Orleans on Tuesday as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ingram’s season average of 23.1 points will be needed against a struggling Memphis side that will look to get its season back on track. Ja Morant will make his long-awaited return to the lineup after completing a 25-game suspension.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Larry Nance Jr. (out with rib fracture), Matt Ryan (elbow surgery) and Naji Marshall (questionable, right ankle sprain).

Ja Morant set to return versus New Orleans Pelicans

After the Memphis Grizzlies lost 116-97 against the OKC Thunder on Monday, the atmosphere inside the locker room was surprisingly great. In fact, Jaren Jackson Jr. yelled out “Here we go!” in happiness.

After starting the season 6-19, the Grizzlies will finally have franchise player Ja Morant in the lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Jackson’s happiness was warranted after all.

"I'm super excited," Jackson said. "I'm very happy for him, me, the team and coach (Taylor Jenkins)."

Morant was serving a 25-game suspension after allegedly brandishing a gun during an Instagram Live session. He was also suspended for eight games in March for live streaming from a Denver club while holding a firearm in an intoxicated state.

Jenkins was asked if Morant will be under a minutes restriction. He said:

"He's going to play pretty significant minutes. … I won't anticipate going crazy with his minutes, but I don't think it's any kind of restriction."

The Grizzlies might rejoice at Morant’s return but they have a game in hand against the Zion Williamson-led Pelicans. Maybe Morant can take in a moment before tip off, but after that it’s back to normal business: make winning plays for Memphis.