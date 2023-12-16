When does Ja Morant play his first game? Date, schedule, how to watch and more

It has been quite a while since Ja Morant last played for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant has not played at all this season, as he continues to serve a 25-game suspension. However, the All-Star guard will make his season debut, as his suspension will end soon.

Morant's return is great news for a Memphis team struggling early on. The Grizzlies have won just six of their first 24 games and trail by 6.5 games against the Phoenix Suns (13-12). The latter holds the final play-in tournament spot.

Date and schedule for Ja Morant's season debut

Date: Tuesday, December 19

Schedule: at New Orleans Pelicans

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Ja Morant will debut in Tuesday's road game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. This will be the second game between the two teams this season, as the Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies on the road on October 26 (111-104).

Memphis is 14th in the West with a 6-18 record and has lost its last four games. Meanwhile, New Orleans is ninth with 15 wins and 11 losses and on a three-game winning streak.

How to watch

Ja Morant will debut on Tuesday, and fans can watch the game on TNT. International fans can watch it on NBA League Pass.

Ja Morant ready for season debut; addresses his 25-game suspension

Ja Morant will return to the Memphis Grizzlies lineup on Tuesday. He spoke with the media about how he dealt with his suspension.

"It was definitely tough," Morant told media on Friday, via ESPN, "some horrible days. It was tough, but like I said, to start this with the support that I had throughout this process, it definitely helped me a lot. It's pretty much all I could lean on at that time."

"Obviously basketball is something I've been doing pretty much my whole life. Something that's therapeutic for me. Obviously taking that away, it makes it tougher. But I had the right people around me, from my family to the organization and to my other partners that helped me along in process."

He shared his excitement about getting back to the floor after several months. Morant will now focus on helping the Grizzlies get back on track and return to playoff contention.

"As far as where we stand," Morant added, "I'm not worried at all. Obviously we have guys out, but I feel like we've been preaching over the years that next-man-up mentality. I say I don't think it'll be long before we find it. I feel like we're taking strides in the right direction as of now, as of late, and I feel like the only way for us is to go is up."

Morant is coming off a season where he averaged 26.2 ppg and 8.1 apg for the Grizzlies. The team finished second in the West but got eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs by the LA Lakers.