Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 15, 2023

The Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Friday. The two teams squared off Wednesday, a game that Houston won. The Rockets enter Friday’s matchup on a four-game win streak, while Memphis has lost three straight matches. On that note, let’s take a look at the Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 15.

Houston holds the all-time advantage against Memphis with a 66-46 record. The two teams have already met twice this season. The Rockets won on both occasions. With two games still left between them, the most the Grizzlies can do is tie the season series.

As mentioned above, the two teams played Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Rockets won 117-104 behind Jabari Smith Jr.’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. Tari Eason was terrific off of the bench with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 44-point performance wasn’t enough for the Grizzlies to get over the line.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15, at the FedExForum in Tennessee. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on Bally Sports SE-MEM and Space City Home Network. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (-166) vs Grizzlies (+140)

Spread: Rockets -4 (-110) vs Grizzlies +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets -110 (o211.5) vs Grizzlies -110 (u211.5)

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Rockets are on a four-game winning streak after beating the OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies. They are eighth in the West with a 12-9 record and will look to beat a struggling Memphis side.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Grizzlies have crawled their way to a 6-17 start. They will try to break out of a three-game losing streak and get their season back on track before the year ends. Everything isn’t bleak for Memphis, though, as star guard Ja Morant is scheduled to return to the lineup on Dec. 19 after serving a 25-game suspension.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineups

According to ESPN, the Rockets have two players on the injury report. Victor Oladipo is out with a knee injury, while Amen Thompson is questionable with an undisclosed illness. Expect Ime Udoka to start Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

The Grizzlies’ poor record can be credited to their injury concerns. Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart are out, while Desmond Bane is questionable. Coach Taylor Jenkins could start Derrick Rose, Vince Williams Jr., David Roddy, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bismack Biyombo.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

The Rockets’ Alperen Sengun has an over/under of 17.5 points. Sengun is averaging 20.0 points for the season in 21 games. Expect him to breach the 18-point mark Friday.

Fred VanVleet has an over/under of 8.5 assists, which is almost on par with his season average of 8.6. In the two games against Memphis this season, VanVleet had five and nine assists, respectively. He might go under nine assists on Friday.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The odds favor the Rockets to beat the Grizzlies, and with Memphis’ injury concerns, Houston is likely to extend its win streak to five. Expect the Rockets to cover the spread and the point total to go over 211.5.