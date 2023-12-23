New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram’s availability

The New Orleans Pelicans will have Brandon Ingram on Saturday against the Houston Rockets but Zion Williamson’s status is questionable. Ingram last missed a game for the Pelicans on Dec. 2 against the Detroit Pistons. He also sat out the previous two games before the encounter versus the Pistons due to right knee soreness.

The former Most Improved Player winner has been healthy since. He is averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 26 games this season.

“Zanos,” meanwhile, has been ruled questionable as he is dealing with non-Covid-related illness. The two-time All-Star was also sidelined on Thursday in the Pelicans’ 123-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the same reason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first encounter between the two teams on Nov. 10. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson had great games as the Rockets eked out a 104-101 win. New Orleans will be in for a dogfight on Saturday, particularly if Williamson isn’t cleared to play.

What happened to Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson?

Brandon Ingram’s right knee soreness hasn’t been an issue since he sat out three games between late October and early November. He has been on the New Orleans Pelicans’ injury report a few times since then but he has been eventually cleared to play. “BI” isn’t on the team’s injury list so he should be ready to go.

Zion Williamson was ruled questionable heading into the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. He was cleared to play and tried to help his team ruin Ja Morant’s return from a 25-game suspension.

Williamson badly struggled, hitting 5-12 shots to finish with 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Morant’s game-winning layup at the buzzer sunk the Pelicans 115-113.

On Thursday, “Zanos” was forced to sit out the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fortunately, Trey Murphy III and Brandon Ingram played well to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the win.

Zion Williamson will likely be a game-time decision versus the Rockets.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson's stats vs the Houston Rockets

In 21 games against the Houston Rockets, Ingram has averaged 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He had 31 points, six rebounds and five assists in his first game against the Rockets this season.

Williamson has averaged 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists versus the Rockets in five games. The burly power forward had 24 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in the first meeting between New Orleans and Houston this season.