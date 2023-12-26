New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Dec. 26): Latest on Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson’s availability

The New Orleans Pelicans will have both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ingram last missed a game for the Pelicans on Dec. 2 versus the Detroit Pistons due to right knee soreness. He has played in 27 out of New Orleans’ 30 games.

The former All-Star has been solid all season for his team. He is averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Ingram had an impressive game against the Grizzlies in their last meeting but couldn’t deliver when it mattered. He will be motivated to do better in the rematch.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williamson, meanwhile, returned to action against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. He wasn’t around in the Pelicans’ 123-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday as he was recovering from a non-Covid-related illness.

What happened to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram?

As mentioned, Brandon Ingram has been healthy since sitting out on Dec. 2 versus the Detroit Pistons. He has been on the injury report on a few occasions since then but he has been cleared to play. Ingram isn’t on the injury list for Tuesday’s game so he should be ready to go.

Zion Williamson played through a non-Covid-related illness against the Memphis Grizzlies in Ja Morant’s season debut. Williamson finished the game with 13 points, four assists and three rebounds in just 25 minutes. The Pelicans decided to hold him out in their next game in Cleveland.

“Zanos” looks to have fully recovered from the illness with the way he played in the Pelicans’ 106-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. He tallied a team-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Williamson will be motivated to show he can do much better in the rematch against the Grizzlies.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram stats vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Zion Williamson has averaged 22.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in eight games against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brandon Ingram, on the other hand, has faced the Grizzlies 19 times in his career. He is averaging 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists against them.

The New Orleans Pelicans surrendered a 24-point lead to the Grizzlies in their last meeting. Williamson and Ingram should be raring to prove they’re better than what they showed on Dec. 19. Their respective career averages versus Memphis could get a bump after Tuesday’s game.