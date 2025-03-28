New Orleans Pelicans injury report: Latest on Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum's availability vs Golden State Warriors (March 28)

For the fifth time in seven years, the New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the draft lottery. With their win-loss record currently at 20-53, the Pelicans remain hard-pressed to find wins as they deal with an incessant injury bug.

Ad

On Friday, the Pelicans take on the visiting Golden State Warriors. On Tuesday, the team tweeted that they will be missing the services of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, along with four other players.

Williamson will be out with a lower back contusion. This will be the 44th game he'll miss this season. Meanwhile, a right foot contusion will sideline McCollum for the 18th time this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aside from these two players, the Pelicans won't be fielding Brandon Boston (ankle), Herb Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy (shoulder), and Dejounte Murray (Achilles).

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New Orleans' starting five game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday consisted Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Keion Brooks Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When available, both Williamson and McCollum are vital cogs of the Pelicans' offense. In the 30 games he's played thus far, Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. For his part, McCollum contributes 21.1 points a night on 44.4% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are anticipating the return of Steph Curry, who missed two games due to a pelvic contusion. Curry's availability makes this game an even tougher uphill climb for the struggling Pelicans.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans guard undergoes surgery

On Wednesday, the team tweeted that guard Trey Murphy III had successful surgery on his right shoulder.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Murphy had torn a labrum in his shoulder during the opening minute of the Pelicans' game against the Detroit Pistons on March 17.

The four-year pro has played 53 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback