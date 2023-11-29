New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Nov. 29): Latest on Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram’s status

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are cleared to play for the New Orleans Pelicans as the team hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. However, the Pelicans have three players on their injury list, and two are unlikely to play.

Matt Ryan and Trey Murphy III were upgraded to doubtful, which means, barring a late announcement, they will miss out on the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Matt Ryan and Trey Murphy III also sat out the New Orleans Pelicans' previous game against the Utah Jazz. CJ McCollum sat out the game as well. However, according to ESPN's Marc Spears, McCollum will participate in the shootaround in hopes of making a return against the Philadelphia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zion Williamson, Pelicans need more than 'good looks' against Sixers

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were stellar for the New Orleans Pelicans in their Monday night game against the Utah Jazz. Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points, while Ingram added 25.

However, the team missed all three field goal attempts in the final minute, letting the Jazz escape with the win. Zion Williamson rued (via Reuters.com):

“We got some good looks. We definitely got the looks we wanted, some shots just didn’t fall. That happens sometimes.”

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green added that the Jazz executed their offense better and were also better in the hustle stats:

“I thought we did enough to win the game, but they made more plays and got those 50-50 balls.”

Additionally, the Jazz did well in their perimeter defense against the Pelicans as they held them to only seven made triples, which matched a season-low.

Things could get tougher for the New Orleans Pelicans as they face the Philadelphia 76ers next, a team fresh from dealing the Los Angeles Lakers a 44-point defeat, the worst loss ever by LeBron James.

Tyrese Maxey exploded for 31 points as he continues to make a strong case for a possible call-up to the NBA All-Star Game, and vowed to even play better against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"We were trying to go out there and be a better version of ourselves than we were last game."

Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the said game.