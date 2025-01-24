New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones ruled out vs Memphis Grizzlies (Jan. 24)

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to deal with significant injuries to key players ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are ruled out for the encounter. New Orleans, which holds a 0-2 record against Ja Morant and Co., will lose the season series with another loss.

The good news for the Pelicans is the probable return of Yves Missi, who sat out the last two games due to a non-Covid-related illness. Dejounte Murray is on the injury report again due to a right elbow inflammation but is expected to play.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When will the trio of New Orleans Pelicans starters return?

Brandon Ingram has not played since Dec. 7 due to a sprained left ankle. Per multiple reports, the former All-Star does not have clearance from the New Orleans Pelicans to engage in contract drills yet. A return date will be provided by the team once he can join 5x5 scrimmages.

Herb Jones has a tear on his right shoulder, making his condition the worst among the trio of Pelicans starters. The team refused to give a timetable for his return, as he could be out for months. Jones and the Pelicans are reportedly still mulling about a surgery that could end his season.

Zion Williamson is the likeliest to return to the Pelicans’ roster. He played against the Utah Jazz on Monday but missed the rematch against the Jazz due to a non-Covid-related illness. Zanos was questionable heading into the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, but the game was postponed.

Williamson was a surprise omission from the active list against the Grizzlies. He is reportedly ramping up his conditioning before playing again for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to extend a four-game winning streak on Friday

Despite injuries to key players, the New Orleans Pelicans have played well recently. They are on a season-high four-game winning streak and have won five of their last six slates. Three of their victories during their best stretch came against hobbled teams. They beat the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks 119-116 on Wednesday before back-to-back wins against the decimated Utah Jazz.

The Memphis Grizzlies are not 100% healthy, but their key players are available. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama and Luke Kennard are on the active list. The Pelicans can extend their four-game winning streak if they pull off an upset on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback