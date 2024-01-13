New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks injury reports for January 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks start a two-game series on Saturday. New Orleans, which is on a five-game road trip, will be hoping to bounce back after a 125-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Doing it against the Mavericks will be tough as they may be without some key players.

Zion Williamson, who was questionable heading into the Nuggets game, played 35 minutes. He had a team-high 30 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. Brandon Ingram, though, had an off-night. The lanky forward finished with nine points, six assists and four rebounds. Both will have to play well for the Pelicans to have a chance of beating the Mavericks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas is coming off an exciting 128-124 win against the New York Knicks on Thursday. They handed the Knicks their first loss since acquiring former Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. Without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving came to the Mavericks’ rescue.

“Uncle Drew” scored a season-high 44 points, 20 of which came in a dazzling third-quarter show. The Mavericks also got 32 points from Tim Hardaway Jr. while Josh Green made a crucial triple with 25 seconds left in the game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks injury reports for January 13, 2024

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans will be playing the second night of a back-to-back when they visit the Dallas Mavericks. As such, they are still unable to submit their injury report.

Four key players, however, were on the injury list leading into the game against the Denver Nuggets. All of them are likely to appear again considering the turnaround time for the next game.

Zion Williamson has been dealing with a right quad contusion over the last two weeks. The New Orleans Pelicans have also kept him out before in the second night of a back-to-back set. No one will be surprised if he’s ruled out on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Trey Murphy III (left knee tendonitis), Brandon Ingram (right Achilles soreness), Matt Ryan (right elbow surgery), Dereon Seabron (G League) and CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) are likely appearing on the injury report.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Dallas has several players on the injury report led by Luka Doncic. The All-NBA guard will miss his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Without “Luka Legend,” Kyrie Irving will have to carry the load of scoring and playmaking the team.

Expand Tweet

Dante Exum (right plantar sprain), Dereck Lively II (left ankle sprain) are all questionable. Maxi Kleber (toe dislocation), Josh Green (illness), and MaGrant Williams (right ankle sprain) all are availbe to play.

Dallas Mavericks injury report: When will Luka Doncic return?

The Dallas Mavericks have not given a specific return date for Luka Doncic. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was asked about the superstar point guard’s status after the win against the Knicks but gave a non-committal answer. Kidd said that Doncic will play only when the Slovenian is 100% healthy.