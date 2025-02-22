  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 22, 2025 02:56 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season - Source: Imagn

Two teams that made significant trades this season faced off in Friday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. This marked their fourth meeting, with Dallas having won two of the first three.

Ad

With the injury-plagued Mavericks relying heavily on Kyrie Irving, the star guard set the tone early, scoring nine points in the first quarter as Dallas jumped ahead 32-22.

The Pelicans responded with a furious comeback to start the second quarter, taking a one-point lead after Jose Alvarado capped a 16-5 run with a three-pointer. However, the Mavericks regained control and headed into halftime up 56-53.

P.J. Washington led all scorers with 20 first-half points, while Irving and Max Christie added 14 and 12, respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson posted 15 points, and Trey Murphy III chipped in 13 through the first two quarters.

Below is the box score for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks box score

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Zion Williamson14:1815426875.0000.03650.03110112
Kelly Olynyk11:052231425.0020.0000.00200129
Yves Missi12:012711250.0000.0000.0340233-8
Trey Murphy III16:56134351145.53475.0000.0132010-11
CJ McCollum14:128033837.51425.01250.0000101-11
Bruce Brown10:50020020.0000.0000.0020001-8
Jordan Hawkins10:59220030.0000.022100020000-2
Jose Alvarado13:415432450.011100000.01330109
Karlo Matković11:596302450.0010.0221001201115
Antonio Reeves03:59001000.0000.0000.00000100
TOTALS533216204643.551241.781266.79196499-
Ad

Dallas Mavericks player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Klay Thompson13:503121425.01250.0000.0101010-3
P.J. Washington18:35203171163.63560.03475.01210019
Kessler Edwards09:222411250.0010.0000.0040012-4
Danté Exum09:173111520.01333.3000.0010010-4
Kyrie Irving17:55140241040.02728.6441000001121
Olivier-Maxence Prosper07:06040030.0010.0000.02210000
Spencer Dinwiddie14:43016040.0020.0000.00100117
Max Christie13:5012205510022100000.002002110
Naji Marshall09:16240000.0000.022100040010-3
Moses Brown06:06012000.0000.0000.00111122
TOTALS562415194443.292339.191090.04174299-

Pelicans Fan? Check out the latest New Orlean Pelicans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी