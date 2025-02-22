New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams that made significant trades this season faced off in Friday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. This marked their fourth meeting, with Dallas having won two of the first three.
With the injury-plagued Mavericks relying heavily on Kyrie Irving, the star guard set the tone early, scoring nine points in the first quarter as Dallas jumped ahead 32-22.
The Pelicans responded with a furious comeback to start the second quarter, taking a one-point lead after Jose Alvarado capped a 16-5 run with a three-pointer. However, the Mavericks regained control and headed into halftime up 56-53.
P.J. Washington led all scorers with 20 first-half points, while Irving and Max Christie added 14 and 12, respectively.
For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson posted 15 points, and Trey Murphy III chipped in 13 through the first two quarters.
Below is the box score for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks box score
New Orleans Pelicans player stats
Dallas Mavericks player stats
