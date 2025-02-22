New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams that made significant trades this season faced off in Friday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. This marked their fourth meeting, with Dallas having won two of the first three.

With the injury-plagued Mavericks relying heavily on Kyrie Irving, the star guard set the tone early, scoring nine points in the first quarter as Dallas jumped ahead 32-22.

The Pelicans responded with a furious comeback to start the second quarter, taking a one-point lead after Jose Alvarado capped a 16-5 run with a three-pointer. However, the Mavericks regained control and headed into halftime up 56-53.

P.J. Washington led all scorers with 20 first-half points, while Irving and Max Christie added 14 and 12, respectively.

For the Pelicans, Zion Williamson posted 15 points, and Trey Murphy III chipped in 13 through the first two quarters.

Below is the box score for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks box score

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Zion Williamson 14:18 15 4 2 6 8 75.0 0 0 0.0 3 6 50.0 3 1 1 0 1 1 2 Kelly Olynyk 11:05 2 2 3 1 4 25.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 2 9 Yves Missi 12:01 2 7 1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 4 0 2 3 3 -8 Trey Murphy III 16:56 13 4 3 5 11 45.5 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 2 0 1 0 -11 CJ McCollum 14:12 8 0 3 3 8 37.5 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0 1 0 1 -11 Bruce Brown 10:50 0 2 0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 1 -8 Jordan Hawkins 10:59 2 2 0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 0 0 0 0 -2 Jose Alvarado 13:41 5 4 3 2 4 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 1 3 3 0 1 0 9 Karlo Matković 11:59 6 3 0 2 4 50.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 1 2 0 1 1 1 5 Antonio Reeves 03:59 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 TOTALS 53 32 16 20 46 43.5 5 12 41.7 8 12 66.7 9 19 6 4 9 9 -

Dallas Mavericks player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Klay Thompson 13:50 3 1 2 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 1 0 1 0 -3 P.J. Washington 18:35 20 3 1 7 11 63.6 3 5 60.0 3 4 75.0 1 2 1 0 0 1 9 Kessler Edwards 09:22 2 4 1 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 1 2 -4 Danté Exum 09:17 3 1 1 1 5 20.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 0 -4 Kyrie Irving 17:55 14 0 2 4 10 40.0 2 7 28.6 4 4 100 0 0 0 1 1 2 1 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 07:06 0 4 0 0 3 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 14:43 0 1 6 0 4 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 1 7 Max Christie 13:50 12 2 0 5 5 100 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 2 1 10 Naji Marshall 09:16 2 4 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 0 4 0 0 1 0 -3 Moses Brown 06:06 0 1 2 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 1 1 2 2 TOTALS 56 24 15 19 44 43.2 9 23 39.1 9 10 90.0 4 17 4 2 9 9 -

