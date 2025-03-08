New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 8 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Houston Rockets will take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the second time in two days, this time at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The two teams find themselves on opposite ends of the Western Conference standings. The Rockets (38-25) will be hoping to record their second consecutive win as they look to work their way back into the top three. Meanwhile, the Pelicans (17-46), who have struggled this season, will be aiming for just their second win in five games.

There will be plenty of star talent on display with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Dillon Brooks all set to feature for the home team. Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson will be the player to keep an eye on for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson fight for position at Smoothie King Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has had to adjust his lineup this season due to injuries. All-Stars Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson have both had injury issues over the campaign, forcing the coach to look at different options.

Yves Missi leads the lineup with 54 starts, followed by CJ McCollum, who has 48. Trey Murphy III (45) is the only other player with more than 40 starts over the first 63 games.

The Pelicans have injury issues coming into Saturday's game with Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones and Brandon Boston all sidelined. Bruce Brown will be rested and Jose Alvarado is a game-time decision.

Expect the Pelicans to come into the game with a starting five that includes CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi.

New Orleans Pelicans depth chart:

G CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado G Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Brondon Boston (O) Antonio Reeves F Zion Williamson Bruce Brown Jamal Cain F Kelly Olynyk Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Karlo Matkovic

The Houston Rockets have been relatively consistent with their starting group, sticking to their preferred five when the lineup is healthy.

Shooting guard Jalen Green currently leads the lineup with 63 starts, followed by forward Dillon Brooks and center Alperen Sengun, who both have 59.

Houston will be without one of their top guard as Fred VanVleet is expected to miss the game due to an ankle issue. Reed Sheppard is also sidelined due to his right thumb injury.

The Rockets will most likely come out with a starting five that includes Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun.

Houston Rockets depth chart:

G Fred VanVleet (O) Reed Sheppard (O) Aaron Holiday G Jalen Green Cam Whitmore F Amen Thompson Tari Eason Jae'Sean Tate F Dillon Brooks Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green C Alperen Sengun Steven Adams Jock Landale

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets players to watch

Zion Williamson is doing a great job of reminding everyone why he was the consensus No. 1 overall pick going into the 2019 NBA Draft. The powerful forward has struggled with injuries, but seems to be back to his best.

Against the LA Lakers on Tuesday, Williamson finished with a game-high 37 points, shooting 17-of-23 from the field. He followed that up with a strong display against the Rockets on Thursday, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

The Houston Rockets will turn to Alperen Sengun as they look to get their season back on track. The Turkish center was exceptional against the Pelicans on Thursday, leading the lineup with 22 points and chipping in with eight assists and six rebounds.

Over 59 games, Sengun is averaging 19.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 4.9 apg.

