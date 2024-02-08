New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 8, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 08, 2024 06:39 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans opened a four-game road trip with a game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday. This will be the third of four meetings between two teams who could meet in the playoffs. Both teams are looking to get a 2-1 edge in the head-to-head battle.

The Pelicans took advantage of the Clippers’ lethargic start by zooming to a 36-19 first-quarter lead. LA buckled down to work to outscore the visitors 28-19 to cut the deficit to 55-47 leading into the halftime break.

Zion Williamson had only two points after the first 24 minutes of the game but the New Orleans Pelicans got contributions across the roster. Trey Murphy III led them with 13 points while Herb Jones and CJ McCollum had nine each.

The LA Clippers started battling behind James Harden’s 16 points while Norman Powell added 10. Paul George shot worse than Williamson, missing all nine field-goal attempts, including a 0-for-6 clip from deep.

The second half was more of a seesaw battle despite both teams urgently trying to impose their will over the other. Zion Williamson woke up just in time after a two-point first half to drop 21 points. The burly forward helped his team keep the Clippers at arm's length.

Meanwhile, Paul George's off-night extended into the second half, scoring just seven points on the night. With James Harden suddenly going cold, the LA Clippers couldn't overcome the hump and lost, 117-106 in the end.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers game player stats

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

Zion Williamson's numbers jumped out of the box score in the second half. From just two first-half points, he added 19 to help drag the Pelicans to the win. CJ McCollum's 5-for-11 shooting from deep helped open up the Clippers' defense.

Below are the Pelicans' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zion Williamson213101227-160-07-10-6
Brandon Ingram15862127-140-41-2+14
Herb Jones13720015-112-31-2+7
Jonas Valanciunas8211013-30-02-2+2
CJ McCollum257410310-175-110-0+4
Larry Nance Jr.2332101-10-00-0+13
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl0010000-10-10-0-2
Cody Zeller0201010-00-00-0-2
Jose Alvarado7200003-41-20-0+6
Trey Murphy III131 20015-113-80-0+15
Jordan Hawkins3 0 00001-31-10-0-2
Dyson Daniels104 14215-70-20-0+6

LA Clippers player stats

The biggest story for the Clippers was Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combining for only 22 points. George, who couldn't make a single point in the first half, added seven in the second half but it was not enough to push LA to the win.

James Harden had 16 in the first 24 minutes but fizzled with just three more in the next 24. LA's bench also couldn't take up the slack as the starters struggled.

Here are the Clippers' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George7142033-150-81-1-4
Kawhi Leonard15642134-101-36-8-11
Ivica Zubac12810005-50-02-3+6
James Harden19851146-115-62-3-1
Terance Mann5510022-51-10-0-5
Daniel Theis2100000-10-02-2+1
Mason Plumlee11310024-40-03-3-16
Russell Westbrook4341032-70-20-0-12
Amir Coffey8030002-42-42-2-7
Brandon Boston Jr.2 0 00010-10-02-2+3
Norman Powell181 01017-142-72-2-12
Kobe Brown3 1 00001-11-10-0+3

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers game player ratings

New Orleans Pelicans player ratings

Eight Pelicans players finished with a positive rating in the win versus the Clippers. Trey Murphy III had a game-high 31.9 while Larry Nance Jr.'s underrated performance gained him 25.2.

Here are the Pelicans' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNet Rating
Brandon Ingram112.793.019.7
Zion Williamson
102.7
108.0-5.3
Jonas Valanciunas104.890.913.9
Herb Jones110.293.516.6
CJ McCollum116.4111.05.5
Dyson Daniels122.4112.59.9
Larry Nance Jr. 133.9108.825.2
Trey Murphy III134.0102.131.9
Jose Alvarado150.0130.020.0
Jordan Hawkins 83.3 116.7 -33.3
Cody Zeller83.3 116.7 -33.3
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl83.3 116.7 -33.3

LA Clippers player ratings

Seven from the Clippers finished with a negative advanced rating. Mason Plumlee had a game-worst 48.5 while Russell Westbrook had 30.8.

Here are the Clippers' advanced player ratings:

PlayersOFF RatingDEF RatingNet Rating
Kawhi Leonard92.5109.0-16.4
Paul George96.5105.4
-8.9
Ivica Zubac97.7
85.7
12.0
Terance Mann96.1
105.9
-9.8
James Harden111.7111.50.1
Mason Plumlee106.1154.548.5
Russell Westbrook115.4146.230.8
Amir Coffey
114.3
134.019.8
Norman Powell109.3131.522.2
Daniel Theis106.3 106.7 0.4
Brandon Boston Jr.133.3 100.0 33.3
Kobe Brown133.3 100.0 33.3

