"New unction photo just dropped " - NBA fans thrilled as Michael Jordan link-up with Carmelo Anthony & unexpected veterans in Ryder Cup moment

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 28, 2025 22:50 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - First Day - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Michael Jordan linking up with Carmelo Anthony and other NBA stars (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan is an avid golf fan. During the 2025 Ryder Cup, Jordan was seen in attendance and watched the matches at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Jordan wasn't the only retired basketball player at the venue, though.

Together with Jordan, former stars like Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady and Brian Scalabrine were present. The five former athletes also appeared in one photo together during the golfing event.

After the photo was posted, fans were thrilled with what they saw and revealed their thoughts. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

"New unction photo just dropped chat," a fan said.
"I'm closer to Michael Jordan than you are to me" (updated saying)," another fan commented.
"Niggas don’t get this hype to take a flick with bron lmaoo," one fan said.

Other fans had jokes about Scalabrine.

"Scalabrine got the most aura," someone commented.
"A bunch of bums and the Goat Brian scalabrine," another fan said.
"Scal got the 2nd most rings in a picture with VC tmac and melo 😂😂," one fan said.

Michael Jordan met Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

Michael Jordan met a lot of younger NBA players and veterans during his appearance at the Ryder Cup. One of the players he met was Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg. The two were seen linking up during the event on Saturday.

They were also photographed shaking their hands together. It was a memorable moment in the NBA community since Flagg is expected to be one of the best first-year players in the league. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft shared a special moment when he met with the six-time champion.

Like Jordan, the Mavericks rookie is also into playing golf. Back when he was drafted by the Dallas franchise, he named Michael Jordan as one of the people in the NBA he would want to play golf with.

"Michael Jordan, I know he's a goof golfer," Flagg said. "I think Steph Curry is a really good golfer. And then I know [Jayson] Tatum plays as well, so maybe Jayson Tatum."
All three players Flagg mentioned spend a lot of time on the golf course to relax away from basketball. Jordan has been playing the sport since the mid-1980s. He started playing when he was a junior at North Carolina, before he became an icon in the NBA.

According to an article from the PGA Tour, Jordan invited himself to a golf session that included his former roommate and college teammate, Buzz Peterson.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
