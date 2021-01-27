New York Knicks 94-108 Utah Jazz: Twitter in awe as Donovan Mitchell and co. win 9th consecutive game

The Utah Jazz shook off a tough first half to force a 29-point turnaround and beat the New York Knicks 108-94. Contributions came from everywhere else on the court as Donovan Mitchell failed to stamp his authority. Quin Snyder's men have now moved up to the second spot in the Western Conference standings.

Mike Conley led the Utah Jazz's rally in the second half and finished the night with 19 points and seven rebounds while playing some tough defense. Rudy Gobert torched the New York Knicks inside the paint to finish with 18 points and 19 rebounds.

New York Knicks take the early lead with Utah Jazz struggling from the field

The Utah Jazz failed to hit anything early in the game as the New York Knicks dictated proceedings. RJ Barrett ran the offense and recorded three assists to go with his six points in the first quarter. He played some solid defense on Donovan Mitchell as well.

Knicks running the offense through RJ Barrett and it’s working. Jazz meanwhile can’t hit a shot.



Knicks 22, Jazz 14 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 27, 2021

The star of the first half was undoubtedly Austin Rivers though who exploded for 25 points off the bench on 10-of-10 shooting. The Utah Jazz defenders didn't know how to stop him as the New York Knicks led by 15 points at a point.

wait, what is Austin Rivers up to in Utah tonight????? Sheesh! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 27, 2021

the silence from nyc mayoral candidates regarding austin rivers current performance will be remembered at the polls — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 27, 2021

ICYMI: Austin Rivers had an insane 1st half



25 points. 12 minutes. pic.twitter.com/EeWSzrBAlN — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 27, 2021

Royce O'Neale kept the scoreboard ticking for the Utah Jazz early on. He finished with a career-high 20 points. Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson also provided useful contributions as the scorecard read 59-46 in the New York Knicks' favor at the break.

One thing that’s gone under the radar this season for the Jazz is how good a season Royce O’Neale is having — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 27, 2021

Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic went a combined 1-of-19 from the field during this period.

Utah Jazz put the clamps on New York Knicks to seal the deal

Rudy Gobert dominated the paint in the second half

The Utah Jazz forced the issue early in the third quarter as Conley caught fire from downtown. He scored 14 points including four made treys while Rudy Gobert crashed the boards and protected the paint with aplomb as the deficit was cut down to one.

Conley and Gobert. That's the tweet. They were everything for the Jazz in that third quarter, basically. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) January 27, 2021

It all went wrong for Tom Thibodeau's men after the break as the New York Knicks couldn't deal with Utah Jazz's physical play. Rivers went missing while rookie Immanuel Quickley who had a career-game in the previous night shot a paltry 1-of-11 from the field. Elfrid Payton continued to disappoint as well.

These are the games that feed the reasoning to keep Quickley on the bench a little longer. Inconsistency. But the issue is the guy in front of him isn’t getting much done, either. #Knicks — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) January 27, 2021

Mike Conley has absolutely tortured Immanuel Quickley tonight.



Quickley is going to be a great player, but that's the difference between 14 years of experience and 14 games. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 27, 2021

Elfrid Payton on the court when the Knicks blow a 15 point league... GO FIGURE. — The Knicktator™️ (@knicktatorship) January 27, 2021

This was the story for the rest of the game as the Utah Jazz start to drift away in the fourth. Mitchell continued to miss his shots but the remaining four starters all scored in double digits to put the New York Knicks away comfortably.

When Donovan Mitchell goes 3-15 but Rudy Gobert goes 18/19/4 blk and Jazz win by double digits pic.twitter.com/dF5RuBFYbX — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) January 27, 2021

Jazz fans when Donovan Mitchell is shooting 2-13 but he gets a nice dunk pic.twitter.com/UJOsFAJe0o — Aaryan☀️ (@AaryanS19) January 27, 2021

What’s the last Utah Jazz team capable of turning a 13 point deficit into an almost 20 point win with their best offensive player struggling with his shot? — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 27, 2021

The Knicks were really up 15 in this game man — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2021

The Jazz just continue to win. That's 9 straight before hosting a two-game series with Dallas starting tomorrow.



Their defense is even better than I expected this year. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 27, 2021

I LOVE Thibs but this one is on him. Payton was in there for far too long in the 3rd just not being a PG (as usual). We didn’t feed RJ or Rivers the ball nearly enough in the second half. The defense just let up entirely. #Knicks — EverythingKnicks (@EverythinKnicks) January 27, 2021

