New York Knicks 94-108 Utah Jazz: Twitter in awe as Donovan Mitchell and co. win 9th consecutive game

The Utah Jazz shook off a tough first half to force a 29-point turnaround and beat the New York Knicks 108-94. Contributions came from everywhere else on the court as Donovan Mitchell failed to stamp his authority. Quin Snyder's men have now moved up to the second spot in the Western Conference standings.
Mike Conley led the Utah Jazz's rally in the second half and finished the night with 19 points and seven rebounds while playing some tough defense. Rudy Gobert torched the New York Knicks inside the paint to finish with 18 points and 19 rebounds.
New York Knicks take the early lead with Utah Jazz struggling from the field
The Utah Jazz failed to hit anything early in the game as the New York Knicks dictated proceedings. RJ Barrett ran the offense and recorded three assists to go with his six points in the first quarter. He played some solid defense on Donovan Mitchell as well.
The star of the first half was undoubtedly Austin Rivers though who exploded for 25 points off the bench on 10-of-10 shooting. The Utah Jazz defenders didn't know how to stop him as the New York Knicks led by 15 points at a point.
Royce O'Neale kept the scoreboard ticking for the Utah Jazz early on. He finished with a career-high 20 points. Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson also provided useful contributions as the scorecard read 59-46 in the New York Knicks' favor at the break.
Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic went a combined 1-of-19 from the field during this period.
Utah Jazz put the clamps on New York Knicks to seal the deal
The Utah Jazz forced the issue early in the third quarter as Conley caught fire from downtown. He scored 14 points including four made treys while Rudy Gobert crashed the boards and protected the paint with aplomb as the deficit was cut down to one.
It all went wrong for Tom Thibodeau's men after the break as the New York Knicks couldn't deal with Utah Jazz's physical play. Rivers went missing while rookie Immanuel Quickley who had a career-game in the previous night shot a paltry 1-of-11 from the field. Elfrid Payton continued to disappoint as well.
This was the story for the rest of the game as the Utah Jazz start to drift away in the fourth. Mitchell continued to miss his shots but the remaining four starters all scored in double digits to put the New York Knicks away comfortably.
Also read: Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21
Published 27 Jan 2021, 10:54 IST