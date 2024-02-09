New York Knicks' updated depth chart after landing Bojan Bogdanovic at NBA trade deadline

The New York Knicks' depth chart is looking deeper than ever after making some big trades at the deadline on Thursday. The Knicks acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono along with a pair of second-round picks.

Bogdanovic, the biggest piece in the trade, missed the first 19 games of the season but has become the second-leading scorer for the Pistons just behind Cade Cunningham. Meanwhile, Burks is another scoring specialist who can come off the bench.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Except for Quentin Grimes, New York traded away several pieces who were barely getting any playing time. Evan Fournier has only played in three games, Ryan Arcidiacono has averaged 2.3 minutes per game in 20 games and Malachi Flynn has averaged 4.3 minutes in only 14 games.

Grimes, who played in 45 games and averaged 20.2 minutes, is the only major rotation piece that the New York front office gave up.

Here is a look at the Knicks' potential depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride SG OG Anunoby Donte Divincenzo Alec Burks SF Bojan Bogdanovic Josh Hart Alec Burks PF Julius Randle Precious Achiuwa C Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Also read: Will Jalen Brunson miss the NBA All-Star game? Teammates share positive news on Knicks guard’s apparent ankle injury

The Knicks are dealing with several injuries to their stars

It will take some time before fans can get a look at the Knicks at their full strength due to plenty of their key players being out due to injuries.

Jalen Brunson is out due to an ankle injury, but there is hope that he will return just in time to play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18. On the other hand, fellow All-Star Julius Randle will be unavailable through the All-Star Weekend due to his shoulder injury.

Mitchell Robinson, who began the season as the starting center, has been sidelined since Dec. 11 but is expected to resume on-court activities after the All-Star break. Meanwhile, backup Center Jericho Sims could miss a few games due to an illness.

OG Anunoby, whom they acquired earlier from the Toronto Raptors via trade, underwent surgery to remove loose bone fragments from his right elbow and is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Expand Tweet

Bojan Bogdanovic, who missed the Pistons' last game before he was traded, is also listed as out due to a calf injury so fans who are waiting for his debut may need to wait.

Theoretically, the Knicks have one of the league's most powerful offenses if all their players are healthy, but the NBA will need to wait before seeing them at their full power.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!