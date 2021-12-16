New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks are back on the road as they visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday at the Toyota Center. The Knicks are looking to end a four-game losing streak, while the Rockets look to get back in the win column after getting defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Knicks lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, 105-96. They became part of history as Stephen Curry became the official three-point king of the NBA. The Knicks kept it close in the first half, but a third-quarter rally by the Warriors was too much.

Meanwhile, the Rockets were heavily defeated by the Cavaliers, 124-89 on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. They played without three of their best players: Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. The Rockets are actually playing great as they have won seven of their past ten games.

New York Knicks Injury Report

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have four players on their injury report for the game against the Houston Rockets. All four players are listed as out, with only one not injured. Luka Samanic, who is on a two-way deal, is currently assigned to the NBA G League.

RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin are all under the NBA's health and safety protocols. They have to be isolated for at least ten days and need to test negative twice in a span of 24 hours to get cleared for a return. The NBA is facing a few outbreaks of COVID-19 with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

Player Status Reason RJ Barrett Out Health and Safety Protocols Quentin Grimes Out Health and Safety Protocols Luka Samanic Out G League Assignment Obi Toppin Out Health and Safety Protocols

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets have seven players on their injury list for Thursday's matchup with the New York Knicks. Six players are listed as out and only one is listed as questionable. Christian Wood is dealing with left knee tendinitis and Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is unsure if he'll play against the Knicks, per Matt Thomas on SportsTalk 790.

Meanwhile, the six players listed as out are Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, John Wall, Danuel House Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. Gordon is dealing with tightness in his right groin, while Green is recovering from a left hamstring strain. Nix is currently assigned to the NBA G League, House Jr. has a sprained left ankle and KPJ is nursing a left thigh contusion.

Wall has not played a game this season despite being fully healthy. The team has decided to sit him until they can find a suitable destination for him before or at the trade deadline. There was a discussion between the two sides about Wall possibly playing, but a decision has not been made.

Player Status Reason Eric Gordon Out Right Groin Tightness Jalen Green Out Left Hamstring Strain Danuel House Jr. Out Left Ankle Sprain Daishen Nix Out G League Assignment Kevin Porter Jr. Out Left Thigh Contusion John Wall Out Team Decision Christian Wood Questionable Left Knee Tendinitis

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have had a terrible rotation for most of the season. They are expected to keep Kemba Walker on the bench despite three players in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier are expected to start at the guard positions against the Houston Rockets.

Joining them in the starting lineup are Alec Burks at small forward, Julius Randle at power forward and Nerlens Noel at center. The remaining players in the current Knicks rotation include Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will have to remain patient with the number of injuries they have. Veteran point guard D.J. Augustin is expected to start against the New York Knicks. Joining him in the backcourt is Armoni Brooks at shooting guard.

If Christian Wood doesn't play on Wednesday, Jae'Sean Tate will take his place at power forward. Garrison Matthews is the starting small forward and Daniel Theis is at center. Off the bench, the Rockets have plenty of options such as Alperen Sengun, KJ Martin, Josh Christopher, David Nwaba and Usman Garuba.

New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets: Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Derrick Rose | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - Alec Burks | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Houston Rockets

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - D.J. Augustin | Shooting Guard - Armoni Brooks | Small Forward - Garrison Matthews | Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Center - Daniel Theis

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra