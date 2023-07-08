New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League 2023 (July 8, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters, and more

Basketball
By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Jul 08, 2023 15:31 GMT
Jaden Springer looks to impress in this year's NBA Summer League

The 2023 NBA Summer League is starting to heat up, with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers set to play their first game this coming July 8, Saturday, at the COX Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Summer League, branded as NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023, began July 7 and will continue till July 17. Read on to learn all about today's Knicks vs. Sixers matchup.

Knicks vs. Sixers NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 Prediction

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

These are two teams that didn't have draft picks in the 2023 NBA rookie draft, but both are looking for that extra body to put on the bench and help the team go further into the NBA playoffs.

The New York Knicks have some solid players with solid NBA experience that looks to crack the roster, while the Philadelphia Sixers are looking to run with their set of players.

Sportsbook sees the Philadelphia 76ers winning this game but expect the New York Knicks to keep the score close.

New York Knicks NBA Summer League Roster

PlayerHeight
Charlie Brown Jr.6'6"
Michael Foster Jr.6'8"
Marcus Garrett6'5"
Justyn Hamilton6'11"
Jalen Harris6'5"
Trevor Keels6'4"
DaQuan Jeffries6'5"
Jaylen Martin6'6"
Khalid Moore6'7"
QJ Peterson6'0"
Isaiah Roby6'8"
David Shriver6'6"
Dmytro Skapintsev7'1"
Race Thompson6'8"

Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League Roster

PlayerHeight
Jaden Springer6'4"
Louis King6'7"
Terquavion Smith6'4"
Elijah McCadden6'5"
Greg Brown III6'7"
Azuolas Tubelis6'11"
Filip Petrusev6'11"
DJ Steward6'1"
Ricky Council IV6'6"
Marcus Bagley6'8"
Javonte Smart6'4"
HyunJung Lee6'7"
Makur Maker6'10"
Bryce Griggs6'2"
Jordan Tucker6'7"

Players to Watch

DaQuan Jeffries has been in the league for three seasons, and this six-foot-five guard looks to crack the Knicks roster to help in the wing rotation through the NBA Summer League. During his time with the Houston Rockets in the 2021-22 season, he registered 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20 minutes of playing time.

Isaiah Roby has been a steady center with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2019-2022 before getting claimed in the waivers by the San Antonio Spurs. His best averages were in the 2021-22 season doing 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes of playing time.

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Springer is in his third year with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has a prime chance to crack the main rotation in this NBA Summer League stint now that James Harden has requested a trade. In 16 games during the 2022-23 season, he was able to contribute 2.6 points in 5.6 minutes.

Javonte Smart has been looking for his home in the NBA for the past two seasons, but his stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were both short-lived. His best numbers were in the four games he played for the Heat in the 2021-22 season, making five points per game.

Knicks vs. Sixers NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Knicks (+228), Sixers (-285)

Spread: Knicks (+7.5), Sixers (-7.5)

Total 222: Over (-110), Under (-110)

