New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League 2023 (July 8, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters, and more

The 2023 NBA Summer League is starting to heat up, with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers set to play their first game this coming July 8, Saturday, at the COX Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Summer League, branded as NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023, began July 7 and will continue till July 17. Read on to learn all about today's Knicks vs. Sixers matchup.

Knicks vs. Sixers NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 Prediction

These are two teams that didn't have draft picks in the 2023 NBA rookie draft, but both are looking for that extra body to put on the bench and help the team go further into the NBA playoffs.

The New York Knicks have some solid players with solid NBA experience that looks to crack the roster, while the Philadelphia Sixers are looking to run with their set of players.

Sportsbook sees the Philadelphia 76ers winning this game but expect the New York Knicks to keep the score close.

New York Knicks NBA Summer League Roster

Player Height Charlie Brown Jr. 6'6" Michael Foster Jr. 6'8" Marcus Garrett 6'5" Justyn Hamilton 6'11" Jalen Harris 6'5" Trevor Keels 6'4" DaQuan Jeffries 6'5" Jaylen Martin 6'6" Khalid Moore 6'7" QJ Peterson 6'0" Isaiah Roby 6'8" David Shriver 6'6" Dmytro Skapintsev 7'1" Race Thompson 6'8"

Philadelphia 76ers NBA Summer League Roster

Player Height Jaden Springer 6'4" Louis King 6'7" Terquavion Smith 6'4" Elijah McCadden 6'5" Greg Brown III 6'7" Azuolas Tubelis 6'11" Filip Petrusev 6'11" DJ Steward 6'1" Ricky Council IV 6'6" Marcus Bagley 6'8" Javonte Smart 6'4" HyunJung Lee 6'7" Makur Maker 6'10" Bryce Griggs 6'2" Jordan Tucker 6'7"

Players to Watch

DaQuan Jeffries has been in the league for three seasons, and this six-foot-five guard looks to crack the Knicks roster to help in the wing rotation through the NBA Summer League. During his time with the Houston Rockets in the 2021-22 season, he registered 4.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20 minutes of playing time.

Isaiah Roby has been a steady center with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2019-2022 before getting claimed in the waivers by the San Antonio Spurs. His best averages were in the 2021-22 season doing 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes of playing time.

Jaden Springer is in his third year with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has a prime chance to crack the main rotation in this NBA Summer League stint now that James Harden has requested a trade. In 16 games during the 2022-23 season, he was able to contribute 2.6 points in 5.6 minutes.

Javonte Smart has been looking for his home in the NBA for the past two seasons, but his stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were both short-lived. His best numbers were in the four games he played for the Heat in the 2021-22 season, making five points per game.

Knicks vs. Sixers NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Knicks (+228), Sixers (-285)

Spread: Knicks (+7.5), Sixers (-7.5)

Total 222: Over (-110), Under (-110)

