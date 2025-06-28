"Next biggest MeBounder on deck" - NBA fans go wild as Lakers surprisingly sign Angel Reese's brother Julian Reese

NBA fans reacted to the LA Lakers signing Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese, for the Summer League roster. According to a post by @Insideblackgold on X/Twiiter, ADS Sports Management, a firm representing Julian, announced the move on Friday in a social media post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

LA has been vocal about having length on the floor, and signing 6-foot-9-inch Julian Reese could be a step forward in that plan. The signing of Julian Reese had the NBA fans hyped on social media, with one fan declaring him as one of their starters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The starting center LeBron needs," the fan wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mudbutt @noTPjustmudbutt LINK The starting center LeBron needs

Ad

A fan proposed the idea of Angel Reese signing with the LA Sparks.

"Yay! Juju! We just need Angel to sign with the Sparks so you both can be together!'

Elizabeth Broussard @broussard52 LINK Yay! Juju! We just need Angel to sign with the Sparks so you both can be together!

Ad

A fan was ready to declare Julian a major steal by the Lakers.

"Can Julian rebound like 👍 Angel? If yes he's a major steal as a UFA!"

RAHMMAGICK @rahmmagick LINK Can Julian rebound like 👍 Angel? If yes he's a major steal as a UFA!

Ad

A fan took an indirect shot at the Lakers drafting Bronny James and having him on the roster.

"Lowk if the Lakers are gonna keep the 55th pick I would draft Julian Reese. He averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds. He also 6’9 and 252."

Marc @MarcusLee_4 LINK Lowk if the Lakers are gonna keep the 55th pick I would draft Julian Reese. He averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds. He also 6’9 and 252

Ad

"The Reese family is a part of Laker Nation now, let’s go!! 🔥."

Big Merk @merkcitygod LINK The Reese family is a part of Laker Nation now, let’s go!! 🔥

Ad

Julian Reese has shown his defensive prowess during his college years, and a fan was happy about the team giving him a shot.

"Big kid who gets blocks and rebounds. Worth a shot."

Mike Runner @MikeRunner14 LINK Big kid who gets blocks and rebounds. Worth a shot

Ad

A fan compared Julian's rebounding caliber to his sister's.

"Next biggest MeBounder on deck 🤣😭."

Trending Sports Podcast @TrendingSportsP LINK Next biggest MeBounder on deck 🤣😭

Ad

Julian Reese had a great junior and senior season at Maryland. He can score at an efficient rate and can develop into a great defender.

Angel Reese sends big message to brother Julian Reese after Lakers signing

Julian Reese got the break that he needed, and he signed with one of the most famous sports franchises in the world. The younger Reese has a chance to put on the Lakers uniform and potentially share the court with LeBron James.

Ad

Angel Reese posted the update from ADS Sports on her Instagram Story with a caption, hyping up her brother.

"OPPORTUNITY. COME ONNNNN," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

She made a subsequent post on her IG Story.

Ad

"Proud is an understatement. TIME TO WORK," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

In his senior season with the Maryland Terrapins, Julian averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. In his previous season, he had averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More