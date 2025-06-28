"Next biggest MeBounder on deck" - NBA fans go wild as Lakers surprisingly sign Angel Reese's brother Julian Reese

NBA fans reacted to the LA Lakers signing Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese, for the Summer League roster. According to a post by @Insideblackgold on X/Twiiter, ADS Sports Management, a firm representing Julian, announced the move on Friday in a social media post.
LA has been vocal about having length on the floor, and signing 6-foot-9-inch Julian Reese could be a step forward in that plan. The signing of Julian Reese had the NBA fans hyped on social media, with one fan declaring him as one of their starters.
"The starting center LeBron needs," the fan wrote.
A fan proposed the idea of Angel Reese signing with the LA Sparks.
"Yay! Juju! We just need Angel to sign with the Sparks so you both can be together!'
A fan was ready to declare Julian a major steal by the Lakers.
"Can Julian rebound like 👍 Angel? If yes he's a major steal as a UFA!"
A fan took an indirect shot at the Lakers drafting Bronny James and having him on the roster.
"Lowk if the Lakers are gonna keep the 55th pick I would draft Julian Reese. He averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds. He also 6’9 and 252."
"The Reese family is a part of Laker Nation now, let’s go!! 🔥."
Julian Reese has shown his defensive prowess during his college years, and a fan was happy about the team giving him a shot.
"Big kid who gets blocks and rebounds. Worth a shot."
A fan compared Julian's rebounding caliber to his sister's.
"Next biggest MeBounder on deck 🤣😭."
Julian Reese had a great junior and senior season at Maryland. He can score at an efficient rate and can develop into a great defender.
Angel Reese sends big message to brother Julian Reese after Lakers signing
Julian Reese got the break that he needed, and he signed with one of the most famous sports franchises in the world. The younger Reese has a chance to put on the Lakers uniform and potentially share the court with LeBron James.
Angel Reese posted the update from ADS Sports on her Instagram Story with a caption, hyping up her brother.
"OPPORTUNITY. COME ONNNNN," she wrote in the caption.
She made a subsequent post on her IG Story.
"Proud is an understatement. TIME TO WORK," she wrote in the caption.
In his senior season with the Maryland Terrapins, Julian averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. In his previous season, he had averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.
