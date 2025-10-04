"Nice to see my nephew": Shaquille O'Neal shouts out LeBron James' son, Bryce, and wife, Savannah James, at Arizona's Red-Blue showcase 

The Arizona Wildcats tipped off their annual Red-Blue showcase on Friday, giving fans a first look at the team before the 2025–26 college basketball season begins. The event had some extra star power with Shaquille O’Neal taking the stage as the night’s DJ. While at the McKale Center, O’Neal also gave a special shoutout to LeBron James’ son, Bryce James.During an on-court interview, Shaq reflected on his love for college basketball. Before playfully reminding the audience that LSU is the superior program, he praised Bryce and also acknowledged LeBron’s wife, Savannah James’ presence.“I miss college,” Shaq said. “I was always going to the powerhouse basketball. Nice to see my nephew, Bryce, out here and Mama James, his (LeBron’s) lovely wife. So I just come here to do a little after party and then go back to where real basketball is played at LSU.”Bryce suited up for Team Blue, joining Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas, Anthony Dell’Orso and Jaden Bradley in the starting lineup. He made an immediate impact, drilling a 3-pointer on the first possession to begin the scoring for his squad.After that, though, his offensive night slowed down. Bryce finished with just those three points but added one assist and two ‘stocks’ (steal + block) in Team Blue’s 45-44 loss to Team Red.LeBron James not waiting for Bryce James LeBron James’ future in the NBA has been one of the most talked-about topics of the summer. Reports suggested he might not be in the league much longer, and James himself touched on the subject during the LA Lakers’ media day. While talking to reporters, he admitted he's closer to retirement than ever before.One of the biggest personal milestones in his career came this year, when he shared an NBA locker room with his eldest son, Bronny James. Playing alongside his son has been LBJ’s lifelong dream. But when asked about the possibility of waiting to play with his younger son, Bryce James, LeBron didn’t fancy those chances.&quot;I don't know what his timeline is,&quot; LeBron told reporters. &quot;He's his own young man now. He's down in Tucson. We'll see what happens this year, next year—but he has his own timeline.&quot;Even if Bryce becomes a one-and-done player in college, LeBron would still need to stay in the league for at least another season to make it happen. The challenge is that no draft boards have Bryce being selected in either round.The more realistic timeline points to the 2027 draft, which means LeBron would need to keep playing through the 2027-28 season if he truly wants to play with both sons. At that point, he would be turning 43 and possibly entering his 25th season in the NBA.