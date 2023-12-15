Nick Kyrgios slams Kyle Kuzma's $102M deal: "Not Top 50", yet making Roger Federer's fortune

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios took a swipe at Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, expressing disbelief that the latter managed to secure a lucrative contract despite being outside of the top 50 players in the NBA.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist shared this in a recent interview with The Athletic, highlighting how the deal that the seven-year veteran signed with the Wizards in the offseason nearly equaled the total prize money of $130 million that tennis legend Roger Federer won throughout his career.

Kyrgios said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s not even a top 50 player.”

Expand Tweet

Kyle Kuzma signed a four-year, $102-million contract in July to stay with the Wizards.

In the ongoing NBA season, he is averaging 23 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists in 31 minutes of play. The scoring and assist numbers are up from those he posted last year.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, they have struggled off the starting gate, losing 20 of their first 23 games, including their last six matches.

Kuzma was thrust into the leadership role, along with new running-mate Jordan Poole, after the departure of veterans Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in separate trades with the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics, respectively. While he is trying his best to help his team to competitiveness, it has, however, yet to bear the desired result.

Washington next plays on Friday against the Indiana Pacers at home.

Kyle Kuzma says re-signing with the Wizards always an option

The fact that Kyle Kuzma re-signed with the Washington Wizards in the offseason was not all surprising, considering that he said it was always an option for him.

The University of Utah product inked a $102-million, four-year contract to stay in The Capitol in the offseason.

In one of his interviews after signing the new contract, Kuzma shared that his stay in Washington had been eventful as a player, and staying was among his top priorities.

He said, by way of the Bleacher Report:

"It's 100 percent an option. ... I've had a great time here. I've developed my game significantly here, and there's good people here. I'd be a fool to say it's not an option for me."

Kuzma joined the Wizards ahead of the 2021-22 season in a trade with the LA Lakers, where he won an NBA title in 2020.

In three seasons so far in Washington, the 28-year-old has been averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 153 games.