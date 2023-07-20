Kyle Kuzma has something to say about the state of the NBA and how experts evaluate NBA players. Before, stats were not that big of a deal when analyzing a player, but now things have changed drastically as stats have evolved over time.

Recently, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma tweeted out his thoughts on how NBA analytics have taken away the value of the eye test.

kuz @kylekuzma Crazy that in the NBA smart people are now analytic guys and not people that can visually look at a hooper and say “oh that guys good”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The scope of NBA analytics is so vast that different categories and scenarios can change the output or production of a player.

Nowadays, there have been debates on NBA topics that have been solely focused on using analytics as a basis for whether a player is good or not.

This is not to say that analytics or stats are bad for the game of basketball. It is actually an excellent supplementary tool for evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of a player.

Watching the players perform in real-time is important as it provides a better understanding of how the athlete plays across four quarters. There are certain aspects or qualities that a player possesses that cannot be seen or tallied in a box score or stat sheet.

Whether it's the hustle play he/she made or even the extra pass he/she initiated that did not lead to an assist, watching the game itself matters.

On the other hand, they are great in supplementing evaluation points an expert made while watching the athlete play. Analytics also help teams experiment with different playstyles, schemes, and even rotations to test out what works perfectly.

As the game continues to evolve, statistics and the manner of evaluating a player will follow. In today's NBA league, teams often follow through, which more often than not leads to consistent success.

Speaking of analytics, Wizards Kyle Kuzma is fresh off his career-best season

In his second season with the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma averaged 21.1 points per game (44.8% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) and 7.2 rebounds.

Despite what some fans on Twitter think of Kyle Kuzma after his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has been one of the more quality players at the wing position.

He has expanded his game each season with more fluidity and confidence in his shotmaking. It also makes sense why the Wizards decided to extend his contract to a four-year, $102 million deal.

His situation with the Wizards allowed him to improve his game with the amount of freedom he had on the team as opposed to his time with the Lakers. Now paired alongside Jordan Poole, the sky is the limit for the scoring duo.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence