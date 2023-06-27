Wizards' depth chart updated: How does team line up its starting 5 after signing Jordan Poole & Bilal Coulibaly?

The Washington Wizards have entered a rebuild mode, and they are only getting started. Washington has been part of recent trades with the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns. The team has a clear vision entering the upcoming season: move old assets to acquire new pieces.

For starters, the Wizards' depth chart has changed drastically from last season.

The team recently acquired Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole in exchange for Chris Paul. Paul was acquired from the Phoenix Suns alongside Landry Shamet, four first-round pick swaps (2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030) and six second-round picks (2024-2028 and 2030). This deal was included as Bradley Beal used his no-trade clause.

The Wizards also acquired Tyus Jones from the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-way deal involving the Boston Celtics. The Celtics wanted Kristaps Porzingis, and the deal initially involved the LA Clippers as the team to acquire Malcolm Brogdon. However, the Clippers backed out when they didn't have enough time for a physical examination concerning Brogdon's injury.

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Wizards can have a starting lineup of the following: Tyus Jones (point guard), Jordan Poole (shooting guard), Corey Kispert (small forward), Deni Avdija (power forward) and Daniel Gafford (center).

Coming off the bench, the Wizards have Landry Shamet, Monte Morris, Mike Muscala, Delon Wright and Danilo Gallinari.

During last week's draft, Washington selected Tristan Vukcevic at No. 42 and received the Pacers' seventh pick in Bilal Coulibaly.

Bilal Coulibaly, a 6-foot-8 forward, has an upside to his game. During the 2022-23 season playing for the Metropolitans 92, he averaged 5.0 points per game (53.2% shooting, including 45.2% from 3-point range). Coulibaly is still considered a raw talent with the potential to excel through a developmental phase.

The same can be said for Tristan Vukcevic, who played for Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia, last year. He also averaged 8.1 ppg (58.0% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range). His ability to space the floor is the obvious draw as he is listed at 6-foot-11 at the center position and has the jumper working for him.

Wizards' Jordan Poole welcomes rookie Bilal Coulibaly to the team

The Indiana Pacers selected Bilal Coulibaly with the seventh pick and traded him to the Washington Wizards.

When asked if he has already been in contact with any of his teammates from Washington, Coulibaly said:

"After draft night, Jordan Poole sent me a text. Just 'Welcome to D.C., can't wait to start working and playing with you.'"

With Jordan Poole having the opportunity to be the main scorer on an NBA team, it'll be interesting how his situation in Washington turns out.

