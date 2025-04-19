"Nico Harrison cost this man $120-ish million" - Luka Doncic potentially signing $229 million extension with Lakers this summer has fans abuzz

NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic potentially signing a long-term contract with the LA Lakers later this year. Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles on February 1, and since then, there have been questions surrounding his contract extension with the Lakers.

According to a post by LakeShowYo on X, Luka Doncic is eligible for a 4-year, $229 million contract extension that he can sign in the offseason.

The news drew reactions from fans on social media. Had Doncic stayed with the Mavs, he was eligible to sign a $345 million extension. A fan blamed Nico Harrison for costing him hundreds on millions.

"Nico cost this man $120 ish million," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan thinks LA's past deals mean they will lock up Luka long term.

"Lakers signed Pelinka and JJ to long term deals prior. They show Luka this team is for the long haul," the fan wrote.

While a fan wrote that Doncic deserved every part of the contract, an emotional fan wrote that the team should grant him a lifetime contract.

"he deserves every penny of that extension," the fan wrote.

"Give him lifetime contract," the fan wrote.

A fan casually stated that with the looming contract extension, Doncic was the most powerful person in LA.

"The most powerful man in LA while that contract remains unsigned. Los Angeles must keep this man happy til he puts pen to paper," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, there were also some fans who said that Luka Doncic's decision to sign the contract would depend on how far the Lakers go into the playoffs.

"If the lakers get knocked out early it may set them back a decade. I believe he leaves if they don’t make it to the WCF," the fan wrote.

"Make/win the finals with a promise to build in the offseason around what we got and i promise he signs it," another fan wrote.

Luka Doncic believes Lakers can win championship this season

The LA Lakers might not be the title favorites this season, but they can't be counted out because of one man: Luka Doncic. Last season, he inspired his Mavs team to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

Headed to their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Doncic has big faith in his team.

"I think we have a great team," Doncic said per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "We have guys that are willing to go to war. Everybody's staying together. The chemistry is high. I think we do, for sure, have a chance [to win the championship]."

Luka Doncic's coach, JJ Redick, has immense belief in his superstar and won't shy away from handing the baton to him when it's go time for the Lake Show. The first round is set to garner interest from fans because of how Doncic played against the Timberwolves, particularly against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.

"[Luka Doncic] thinks that there's not a person in the world that can guard him," Redick said. "So I think he takes that seriously, that matchup [against Gobert] in particular."

However, the Slovenian star simply said he liked his matchups against centers.

