"Nico Harrison, you will do jail" - NBA fans fume over Mavericks hiking season ticket prices post Luka Doncic trade

The Dallas Mavericks plan to make significant changes to increase revenue for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. According to NBC Sports, the Mavericks announced an increase in season ticket prices by 8%. This came following the management's decision to trade away Luka Doncic last month.

According to the statement released by the Mavs, the updated ticket prices will "better reflect seat value, particularly in high-demand areas closest to the court." The highest priced seats are expected to have the most increase.

The fans were enraged after the announcement. On X (formerly Twitter), the supporters of the team aired out their frustration.

"Nico Harrison, you will do jail. You will like jail," a fan said.

"The Mavericks finding new ways to mess up every couple days," another fan said.

"They raising prices but got rid of the guy who sells the most tickets???" one fan commented.

Other fans had theories on why the team wanted to make the increase.

"They’re trying to save up money to offer Luka a contract when he’s a free agent," a fan posted.

"Yup they definitely trying to move the team," another fan said.

"The Luka trade is making more sense. Trade a beloved player, raise tix and infuriate the fanbase. Perfect excuse to move to Vegas," one fan said.

How have the Mavericks performed since trading Luka Doncic away?

The Mavs have tried their best to make things work after trading Doncic to the LA Lakers. Anthony Davis, the player they got in return, has only played one game. During his first game, Davis had a left adductor strain.

Additionally, their other two rotational big men are sidelined. Starting center Daniel Gafford is out of the lineup because of a Grade 3 sprain of the MCL in his right knee. Also, Dereck Lively II is out because of a stress fracture in his ankle.

Since trading away Doncic, the organization has suffered several setbacks. They've played 10 games without the Slovenian star and have a 6-4 record. Overall, Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record.

The Mavs are ninth in offense and 14th in defense. Even with the injuries that the team has experienced, the team hasn't given up and fallen greatly behind in the postseason race. However, they will need more push to for place in the NBA Playoffs.

