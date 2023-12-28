 Nikola Jokic bashfully reveals how he knew wife Natalija was 'the one' for him

Nikola Jokic has been winning on and off the court. Although his personal life doesn't get highlighted much as per his preferences, in a recent interview with his teammate, Michael Porter Jr., he talked his past with his wife, Natalija.

The couple go way back to their hometown as they met during their teenage years and started off as friends. They tied the knot in 2020 and have lived happily as a couple with a daughter who was born in September 2021.

Appearing as a guest on "Curious Mike," Jokic shared the story of how he met his wife, and how he knew Natalija was "the one" for him:

"I knew her since I was 14, 15," Jokic said. "She lived five minutes away from my house. We were friends for a couple of years. The summer that she came here, we kinda started dating. She was playing volleyball in Oklahoma. We were having a long-distance relationship. He said.

"How I knew it? To be honest, I didn't know it. You're just happy to be here. To be honest, everything in my life, I never expected it. My whole life just went slowly uphill."

The couple has shown support for each other countless times. Although they don't always headline the news the way other NBA couples do, Nikola and Natalija have a special relationship.

Nikola Jokic shared his thoughts on winning the NBA title

Winning the 2023 NBA championship has always been the ultimate goal for teams and players. Last season, Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever title win. Jokic also took home the Finals MVP award for his excellence on the league's biggest stage.

After the win, the two-time MVP was seen being more worried about getting home to Serbia rather than celebrating with his teammates. While Jokic stayed for the championship parade, fans made memes about him wanting to go home as quickly as possible after their win.

As a guest on Porter's podcast, he shared his genuine thoughts after winning the title:

""We affect so many people just by playing basketball... When we won a championship, for me it was like, okay, I felt more relief than joy if that makes any sense," Jokic said. "...I think that’s why we are on this planet earth, to make other people happy."

The achievement that he and the Nuggets accomplished last season has been etched in the history books. Even though he had many hilarious moments after winning, Jokic's legacy had been solidified.

