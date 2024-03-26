Nikola Jokic debuts new colorway of 361 Degrees signature sneakers resembling "The Joker's" colors 

Nikola Jokic's sneakers were the literal definition of DC's iconic baddie. The Denver Nuggets superstar and frontrunner for the MVP this season debuted his 361 Degrees signature shoes featuring "The Joker" colors purple and bright green, with a hint of red. The shoes garnered quite a buzz on social media during the team's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Ball Arena on Monday.

The Serbian did indeed prove to be the villain for the Grizzlies as he decimated them with a double-double to help Denver win, 128-103.

Here's a closer look at 'The Joker's sneakers:

It was reported last year that the two-time NBA MVP inked a multi-year sneaker deal with 361 Degrees. This move to the Chinese brand marked a major departure from his previous relationship with sports giant Nike.

On the game front, Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on the night, while Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun chipped in with 11 and 17 points, respectively. Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Grizzlies with 17 points. The win kept the Nuggets (51-21) as the table-toppers in the West.

Aaron Gordon was a massive influence behind Nikola Jokic inking deal with 361 Degrees

Earlier, Jokic revealed that it was his teammate Aaron Gordon who played a major role in getting the former to ink a multi-year deal with the Chinese sneaker brand. According to Basket News:

"He [Aaron Gordon] influenced a lot. I mean, they [361 brand] were really direct with me, and they were really honest. I talked with "AG" about everything, and he said to me that they are really good and quick and really listen to you. I am really happy with the relationship that I have right now with them.

"I don't even know how long it [the deal] is, but they are really trying to make the shoes as comfortable as possible. They are asking me after every practice, after every game. I really like the communication that we have right now."

On the season front, it's his prolific run that continues to make headlines. The center has been on a tear averaging 26.1 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 9.0 apg. His last five games have seen him average 28.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 6.6 apg, putting him miles ahead of the other MVP contenders like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets face two stern tests in the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves next.