"Nikola Jokic robbed by 2 ft merchants": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets destroyed by fans after winning maiden MVP honor

Fans reacted to OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the NBA MVP over Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that Gilgeous-Alexander got his first career MVP award this season. He has beaten Jokic, a three-time winner. Pundits and fans have regarded the MVP race as between the SGA and Jokic.

Several fans mentioned Gilgeous-Alexander's social media nickname, "free-throw merchant."

"Jokic got robbed by 2 ft merchants man," a fan tweeted.

"Another MVP stolen from Jokić from a FT merchant," another fan said.

"The worst MVP we have had in years, nothing about free throw man showed he was worthy of MVP," a fan commented.

Media members, who vote for the NBA's awards, caught strays from a fan. Others mentioned that SGA does not deserve the nod, with one saying his elite supporting cast with the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to an NBA-best 68-14 record.

"This guy is not my MVP, sorry, but he just isn’t ethical and winning as people think he is. Just look at his supporting cast and whistle," a fan said.

"For the media members who vote Shai for MVP f**k you and everyone you love," another fan wrote.

"This the weakest MVP I ever seen," a fan commented.

Another fan compared SGA's averages this season to the numbers put up by Luka Doncic in his last full season with the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists on 48.7% shooting (38.2% on 3-pointers).

"F**k this how did Luka not win MVP last year," one fan tweeted.

In 76 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged an NBA-leading 32.7 points on 51.9% shooting, including 37.5% from the 3-point line. He also put up 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals.

SGA also became the second player to average at least 30.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.0 bpg on 50% shooting after NBA legend Michael Jordan did it twice in his career (1987-88 and 1990-91).

Also read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets free-throw merchant stamp from Doris Burke after Game 1 windfall

"Actions always speak louder than words" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on how he leads his young team

Following the OKC Thunder's 114-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commented on how he leads by example.

Thunder beat reporter Josue Pavon shared a clip of Gilgeous-Alexander's postgame remarks on X on Tuesday.

"It’s true to my personality," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I’m not always the loudest guy in the room or say too much but my energy and effort, and what I put on the floor, speaks louder than anything… actions always speak louder than words. That's how I go about it."

In 12 games in this year's playoffs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.6 steals. He led the Thunder in the series-opener win with 31 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be on Thursday at Paycom Center in OKC.

