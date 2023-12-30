Nikola Jokic throws cold water on future podcast appearances after revealing interview with Michael Porter Jr.'s Curious Mike: “Don’t think so”

Nikola Jokic is the epitome of an anti-star in the NBA. He doesn't like the fame that comes with being a megastar in the league and his sole target is to win on the court and claim championships. Aside from speaking with media pre- or post-game, his appearances on podcasts and other media platforms off the court are rare.

Jokic recently appeared in the podcast of his good friend and Denver Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr. When asked by reporters on Friday about any future podcast appearances, the two-time NBA MVP said he has no plans to do so.

"I don't think so," the Serbian superstar said (segment starts at 4:52 mark).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have their sights set on defending the title they won in June. They are currently third in the West with 23 wins and 11 losses, trailing the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by two games (23-7).

Nikola Jokic reveals that goal after retirement is to live a normal life

Nikola Jokic has dominated the NBA over the past few years. A two-time NBA MVP, 2023 champion, and Finals MVP, the Serbian big man has done everything in the league.

While speaking with Michael Porter Jr., he said that he didn't like the fame and popularity that come with the NBA and revealed that his goal is to live a normal life after his retirement.

"When I finish my career, I really wish nobody knows me…I really don’t like this life because, at the end of the day, we are just basketball players…It just feels sad, whenever you go to the bar, restaurant, some game, people are just taking their phones out and trying to record you. I think that’s really, I’m going to say, rude. It’s not that I’m out showing myself; I’m just who I am," he said, via NBA Central.

Expand Tweet

"To live in the moment like you said, like being a normal person, like go drink with your buddy or go have lunch or go play with the kid or go ride horses and nobody's going to make a big deal of that..." Jokic said during his apperance on Curious Mike, via Basketnews.com.

Nikola Jokic, who has averages of 26.1 ppg, 12.3 rpg, and 9.2 apg, on 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and is a frontrunner in the MVP race, has five years and $276 million left in his contract with Denver and has no intention to leave the Nuggets before his contract expires in the summer of 2028.