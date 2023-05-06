Nikola Jokic ties with Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple double by a center in NBA history

Nikola Jokic may have lost this season's MVP race to Joel Embiid but he's showing that he was just as well-deserving. In Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, "The Joker" put up one of the most mind-boggling stants in NBA playoffs history.

Jokic played 39 minutes and finished 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists. The triple-double is the ninth of his career in the postseason, tying the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center.

Bill Russell has three triple-doubles while no one else has more than one. Amazingly, Jokic notched his ninth triple-double in just 55 playoff games. Chamberlain needed 160 while Russell had 165.

Tonight's performance by Nikola Jokic also makes him the only player to record 25+ points, 15+ assists and 15+ rebounds.

The Serbian basketball superstar has led the NBA in triple-doubles over the last two seasons. He had 19 in 2020-21 with former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray coming in second with 13.

This season, Jokic was even more impressive. He had 29 triple-doubles more than twice what the second-placed Domantas Sabonis had with 14.

After tonight's mind-numbing statline, Nikola Jokic is now sixth in NBA playoffs history with nine triple-doubles. Draymond Green, Rajon Rondo and Larry Bird are fifth with 10. The fourth-ranked Jason Kidd has 11 while Russell Westbrook has 12.

Jokic could easily surpass them before the playoffs is over with only Green, the Golden State Warriors' forward, giving him competition.

Nikola Jokic has been showing off his sublime passing skills in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic also dished out the most assists by a center in a playoff game since Wilt Chamberlain had 19 in 1967.

Two of Jokic's assists tonight were also just brilliantly good that even the best point guards might find tough to match.

Early in the second quarter, Denver's franchise player whipped a no-look dime to Bruce Brown who was standing in the corner. The pass surprised everyone, including Cameron Payne who was guarding Brown and Kevin Durant who saw the ball whizz past him.

Payne, who was now three steps away from Brown, desperately lunged to recover. The Denver Nuggets backup shooting guard just took a step forward as Payne flew by before nailing an unconstested jumper.

Another mesmerizing pass from Nikola Jokic happened late in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets tried to cut the Phoenix Suns' lead. This time, it was Michael Porter Jr. who was the recipient of a nifty assist.

"MPJ" handed the ball to Jokic at the top of the key before decisively cutting to the basket. "The Joker" threw a pinpoint bounce pass just enough for the ball to slip past Devin Booker.

Porter Jr. caught it exactly where he needed the ball and threw a vicious tomahawk slam for Kevin Durant.

"The Joker's" monster stat line nearly overcame Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's scorching-hot performance. The Phoenix Suns' star duo combined for 86 of their team's 121 points.

