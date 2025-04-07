"No. 1 team in the West" - LeBron James still touts Thunder despite Lakers' blowout win over young OKC squad

LeBron James had high praise for the OKC Thunder, whom the LA Lakers beat 126-99 on Sunday. The reason for their win was mostly because of Luka Doncic, who led the team with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals. Following the win, James spoke highly of the Thunder, who remain at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Heading into the end of the 2024-25 NBA season, team seeding is extremely important. Fortunately for OKC, it's remained at the top of the West for the majority of the entire campaign. This will give the Thunder an advantage in the postseason.

Following the game, the four-time champion was asked about their approach against the Thunder. The reporter, Mike Trudell, highlighted how the Lakers didn't relax on both ends, which could've allowed the top West team to return from the game.

In addition to praising OKC, James also mentioned the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Eastern Conference's top seed.

"Between them and Cleveland, they are the best teams in the NBA," James said. "No. 1 team in the West, you can't have a letup no matter what the score is. They're always gonna make a push. That's why they are where they are at this position in this part of the season.

"It was a really good game for us, and we can build off of it."

Their third and final game against each other will be on Tuesday. The Lakers will rest on Monday before they can get back on the floor with the 64-14 squad.

LeBron James credited his teammates' performance against the Thunder

In their matchup with the Thunder, the Lakers played as a team. They took advantage of every chance they had from outside the arc. They made 40 tries from beyond the arc, shooting 55.0%. LeBron James gave his teammates credit for controlling the offensive end, particularly Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

"We got to where we want to get to offensively, and AR did what AR did, what he does every single night," James smiled.

"AR does what AR do, man. And ovbiously, Luka was spectatular as well. All-around performance by everybody (who) came in the game, and it was a good win for us."

Reaves had 20 points on 50.0% shooting from deep. Doncic, meanwhile, led the team with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 45.5% shooting from downtown.

