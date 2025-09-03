"No Black women?": Fans at odds as Chet Holmgren goes against the grain naming Margot Robbie & Salma Hayek in dream All-Time Starting Five 

Chet Holmgren was at the centre of social media attention when he revealed his version of an all-time starting five. Instead of choosing basketball legends, the OKC Thunder big man put a fun twist on it by naming his top five favorite women celebrities.During a Q&amp;A session on Snapchat, he responded to a fan named Brian by listing Jessica Alba, Megan Fox from the “Transformers” era, Salma Hayek, Sofía Vergara and Margot Robbie.As soon as Holmgren shared his picks on his story, social media lit up with reactions. Amused and surprised fans were quick to share their thoughts on his playful take on what an all-time starting five could mean.“82-0,” @KevinOConnor wrote.“No Black women?,” @adudeandhisart said.a dude is UNIQUE @adudeandhisartLINKno Black women?&quot;He cooked,” @pickswithjenks wrote.“Mine is probably Steph, Jordan, LeBron, Duncan, Kareem. I think mine probably wins, his team is undersized and can’t guard,” @wembyokpala said.“Not one black woman tho cuhh?? Sheesh!! No Rihanna?? No Halle Berry? No Nicki Minaj? No Keri Hilson? I agree 100% with Selma!! and maybe Margot... But Yea, I forgot u like 22 and from MINNE&quot;SNOW&quot;TA 🤦🏾‍♂️” @KingDrewXII wrote.“Honestly probably less controversial than his NBA starting 5 lol,” @SirNightingale0 said.Chet Holmgren has built a reputation for being unfiltered, which is why fans often find his off-court moments just as entertaining as his game. Whether it’s playful Q&amp;A sessions or other things he does online, he’s leaned into showing his personality in ways that keep people talking.Winning with the Thunder this past season has only made him more comfortable while being at the centre of attention. It’s also evident that he enjoys connecting with fans beyond what the hardwood has to offer.Chet Holmgren reveals favorite game from the 2025 playoffsDuring a Q&amp;A session on Snapchat, Chet Holmgren opened up about his favorite moment from the OKC Thunder’s 2025 playoffs. Growing up in Minnesota, the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves carried extra meaning for him.For Holmgren, the highlight came in Game 4 at Target Center. He scored 21 points as the Thunder pulled out a 128-126 victory, resulting in his team taking a 3-1 series lead.“I'm happy the city can be excited about hoops again because when I was a kid they were ass. It was good bump tho game 4 in MN was my favorite game of the playoffs,” Holmgren wrote.Chet Holmgren played a major part in Oklahoma City’s 2025 championship run. He anchored the defense and stepped in as the third scoring option. Across the postseason, he was impressive, averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.