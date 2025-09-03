  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "No Black women?": Fans at odds as Chet Holmgren goes against the grain naming Margot Robbie & Salma Hayek in dream All-Time Starting Five 

"No Black women?": Fans at odds as Chet Holmgren goes against the grain naming Margot Robbie & Salma Hayek in dream All-Time Starting Five 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 03, 2025 05:52 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Chet Holmgren was at the centre of social media attention when he revealed his version of an all-time starting five. Instead of choosing basketball legends, the OKC Thunder big man put a fun twist on it by naming his top five favorite women celebrities.

Ad

During a Q&A session on Snapchat, he responded to a fan named Brian by listing Jessica Alba, Megan Fox from the “Transformers” era, Salma Hayek, Sofía Vergara and Margot Robbie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As soon as Holmgren shared his picks on his story, social media lit up with reactions. Amused and surprised fans were quick to share their thoughts on his playful take on what an all-time starting five could mean.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“82-0,” @KevinOConnor wrote.
“No Black women?,” @adudeandhisart said.
Ad
"He cooked,” @pickswithjenks wrote.
“Mine is probably Steph, Jordan, LeBron, Duncan, Kareem. I think mine probably wins, his team is undersized and can’t guard,” @wembyokpala said.
“Not one black woman tho cuhh?? Sheesh!! No Rihanna?? No Halle Berry? No Nicki Minaj? No Keri Hilson? I agree 100% with Selma!! and maybe Margot... But Yea, I forgot u like 22 and from MINNE"SNOW"TA 🤦🏾‍♂️” @KingDrewXII wrote.
Ad
“Honestly probably less controversial than his NBA starting 5 lol,” @SirNightingale0 said.

Chet Holmgren has built a reputation for being unfiltered, which is why fans often find his off-court moments just as entertaining as his game. Whether it’s playful Q&A sessions or other things he does online, he’s leaned into showing his personality in ways that keep people talking.

Winning with the Thunder this past season has only made him more comfortable while being at the centre of attention. It’s also evident that he enjoys connecting with fans beyond what the hardwood has to offer.

Ad

Chet Holmgren reveals favorite game from the 2025 playoffs

During a Q&A session on Snapchat, Chet Holmgren opened up about his favorite moment from the OKC Thunder’s 2025 playoffs. Growing up in Minnesota, the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves carried extra meaning for him.

For Holmgren, the highlight came in Game 4 at Target Center. He scored 21 points as the Thunder pulled out a 128-126 victory, resulting in his team taking a 3-1 series lead.

Ad
“I'm happy the city can be excited about hoops again because when I was a kid they were ass. It was good bump tho game 4 in MN was my favorite game of the playoffs,” Holmgren wrote.

Chet Holmgren played a major part in Oklahoma City’s 2025 championship run. He anchored the defense and stepped in as the third scoring option. Across the postseason, he was impressive, averaging 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications