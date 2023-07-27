“No bodyguards, no entourage” – Shaquille O'Neal once got humbled by Doc Rivers after being denied ‘superstar treatment’ on Celtics

The final stop in Shaquille O'Neal Hall of Fame career was with the Boston Celtics. While he is one of the greatest big men ever, he ended up being humbled by his last coach.

For most of his career, Shaquille O'Neal was a superstar in the league. This led to getting special treatment on most squads he played for. However, he learned very quickly that wasn't going to be the case with the Celtics.

In his book "Shaq Uncut," the former MVP discussed a conversation he had with Doc Rivers upon his arrival in Boston. The longtime coach let him know right away that this experience was going to be much different than what he was accustomed to.

The first thing he said was, “Shaq, for the first time in your life you are going to have to be a role player. I’m not sure you can deal with that," said O'Neal.

“And no perks,” Doc told me. “No bodyguards, no entourage. If you want those people, you will have to pay for them yourself. No superstar treatment here. That’s not how we do it.”

The 38-year-old only ended up playing in 36 games for the Boston Celtics during the 2011 season. In that span, he averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Shaquille O'Neal had no problem making adjustments for the Boston Celtics

Throughout NBA history, we've seen countless stars not be able to adapt to taking a lesser role after their prime. That being said, this wasn't the case for Shaquille O'Neal. He knew he was at the end of the line, and was willing to do whatever it took to be part of a winning team.

At the time, the Celtics still had their core of Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Understading that they had a chance to contend for a title, Shaq embraced a lesser role. He let Doc Rivers know he wouldn't be an issue and that winning another ring was his only focus.

"I told him, 'Doc, I just want to win one more title. That’s all I care about. I want to help the Celtics get another ring.'"

"I looked him dead in the eye and said, 'I’m serious. You won’t have any trouble with me. I’m here to win.'"

The Celtics ended up falling short in their pursuit of a championship that season. After sweeping the New York Knicks in round one, they fell to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

