“No chance”: Draymond Green disparages Bucks, reveals why former champions are not title contenders

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green does not believe that the Milwaukee Bucks are legit title contenders in the ongoing season. He said that while they have a strong team on paper, certain elements are still lacking in their game to make a deep run.

The four-time NBA champion, in particular, cited the continued health struggles of All-Star Khris Middleton as limiting the Bucks’ ability to make a serious run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, notwithstanding the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in their fold.

Middleton has missed the team’s last five games before the All-Star break because of a left ankle sprain and is expected to be unavailable for some games more.

Speaking on "The Draymond Green Show", Green said Middleton is an integral part of Milwaukee so much so that if he is not a hundred percent moving forward the Bucks will have a difficult time competing for the title, if not no chances at all.

The 33-year-old Michigan State product said:

“Do I think the Bucks have a legit title shot? Uh, they have two great players in Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, that always gives you a chance. However, they need a very a healthy Khris Middleton. Khris hasn't seemed that healthy this year and because of that I don't think they are title contenders…”

He added:

“He's too important to that team. What he brings is something that no one else on that roster brings. So, they can get Khris healthy, that puts them in the conversation. If Khris is not healthy, no chance.”

Check out what Draymond Green said, beginning at the 35:03 mark:

Khris Middleton has played in 43 games for the 2021 NBA champions this season, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 26.3 minutes of play.

The Bucks (36-21) are currently third in the Eastern Conference, towed by the play of Antetokounmpo and Lillard, but have struggled of late, losing seven of their last 11 games under replacement head coach Doc Rivers.

Draymond Green says Warriors can compete for title this season

Notwithstanding their early struggles this season, Draymond Green asserted that there is still time for Golden State to turn things around, and provided the cards fall into their proper places, he believes they could still compete for the title.

He highlighted in the same podcast how even amid the difficulty they have had to endure this season, they can still be a handful down the line, especially with Steph Curry still in their fold.

Green said:

“100% I believe that we are legit title contenders this season. Um, I don't see any team out there that we couldn't beat. Obviously, the cards got to fall in place [and] a lot of things got to go your way. Obviously, you need some luck.

"That's just the nature of winning championships. But I don't see any team in the NBA that we can’t beat and compete for a title. And Mama, we still got that man [Curry].”

Listen to his comments above from the 34:14 mark.

The Warriors (29-26) have won 10 of their last 12 games and are currently 10th in the Western Conference.