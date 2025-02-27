"No chance"- Ex- Warriors center makes bold prediction about Karl-Anthony Towns' championship chances on Knicks

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins was blunt with his take on whether Karl-Anthony Towns will win a championship with the New York Knicks.

Towns and his team are third in the Eastern Conference with a 38-20 record and could be a threat in the post-season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks have the fifth-best odds to win the title for the 2024-25 season.

However, not everyone believes New York can win this season, even with Towns on the team. When asked if KAT can win with the Knicks, the former Golden State Warriors center did not hesitate to reveal his thoughts on his former matchup.

The question was asked during Thursday's episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back." The crew, led by Michelle Beadle, answered if Towns can win a championship with the Knickerbockers.

"No chance," Cousins said when asked if Towns can win a title.

Three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams shared the same sentiment as Boogie. According to him, the Boston Celtics are still his pick when it comes to winning championships in a short-term span.

His co-host, Chandler Parsons, was the only one who had a strong prediction when it came to KAT winning a title with the Knicks.

During his first season in New York, Towns revitalized his career. He returned to playing center, as Mitchell Robinson still hasn't returned to the team's lineup. With him at the five, he's averaged 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

With his numbers, he can outplay most frontcourt players. Additionally, he's got a promising running mate in Jalen Brunson, who's as excellent offensively as him.

NBA analyst claims Karl-Anthony Towns is missed by former Timberwolves teammate

Karl-Anthony Towns was moved to the Knicks by the Minnesota Timberwolves before the season, which had a significant impact on his career. The Wolves have had some challenges without the big man, but he has flourished with his new squad.

Last season, Minnesota was a top-three team in the West. However, they've been at the bottom half of the top eight teams in the standings this season.

One of the players who was heavily affected by his departure was Anthony Edwards. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Edwards is missing the presence of Towns this season.

"He really misses Karl-Anthony Towns," the analyst said. "Listen to anything he talks about. About what's going on in New York, about when he got to see him in All-Star and how much he misses that guy. Sometimes, you don't realize what you have 'til it's gone."

Without KAT, the Wolves are seventh in the standings with a 32-27 record. Most of the offensive responsibilities have been given to Edwards, who has done his best this year. The three-time All-Star is averaging 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

