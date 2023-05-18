"No Dillon brooks?"- NBA fans are going nuts after Dwight Howard invites eliminated superstars to join him in Taiwan

Dwight Howard had a blast trolling some NBA stars whose teams have been eliminated from the playoffs. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner urged some eliminated players to join him in Taiwan with the Taoyuan Leopards.

Fans who found Howard’s trolling both funny and ridiculous, promptly commented:

“No Dillon brooks?”

Pickle @betpickle @LegionHoops @bballforever_ Bros a better commissioner for the Taiwan league than Adam silver is for nba @LegionHoops @bballforever_ Bros a better commissioner for the Taiwan league than Adam silver is for nba 😭

Beezy @Kushbai @LegionHoops @bballforever_ How far does this team get in the playoffs ? @LegionHoops @bballforever_ How far does this team get in the playoffs ?

Dwight Howard was on IG Live just having fun. He had this to say to some of the players who have been booted out of the playoffs:

"Jordan Poole? Come on!!! Two years, man. Come on! Ben Simmons? Come on, man! Klay [Thompson]? You can slide down here, too, my man. Deandre Ayton? You and CP3 [Paul]. Come on!

"KD? Come on, KD! The time I had back in Houston? This might be a better look. James Harden? Come on down here, too!"

Nate Capalot @LeNooshi



He didn’t hold back Dwight Howard just called out EVERY underperformer this playoffs and is recruiting them to TaiwanHe didn’t hold back Dwight Howard just called out EVERY underperformer this playoffs and is recruiting them to Taiwan👀He didn’t hold back😳 https://t.co/N5oK75dZlX

Howard doubled-down on forming a super team with this story on Instagram:

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops What on earth is Dwight Howard posting 🤣🤣🤣 What on earth is Dwight Howard posting 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nFrSSU0xhJ

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole struggled in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the LA Lakers. Deandre Ayton was also a peripheral figure in the Phoenix Suns' semifinal exit against the Denver Nuggets.

Howard was just trolling Kevin Durant as KD had a solid playoff debut with the Suns. He and Devin Booker carried the fight as Chris Paul was injured after playing just the first two games of that series.

Ben Simmons hasn't played for over two months due to back and knee injuries. He's looking more and more likely the player that could actually join Dwight Howard in Taiwan once his contract expires.

Howard's former teammate, James Harden, had an off-on again series against the Boston Celtics. He will be remembered, however, for his embarassing performance in Game 7.

A name that was conspicuously absent from the list was Dillon Brooks. The Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward talked trash to LeBron James in their series against the LA Lakers.

Not only did he not perform well, the Grizzlies reportedly decided not to offer him a new contract "under any circumstances." It remains to be seen if he will have an offer from another team. Brooks could be out of the NBA if no one takes a chance on him even if he made the All-NBA Defensive Second Team.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Grizzlies have informed Dillon Brooks he will not be brought back "under any circumstances," per @ShamsCharania Grizzlies have informed Dillon Brooks he will not be brought back "under any circumstances," per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/66ezbI51u7

Brooks' agent has lambasted the report to be fake. Only the offseason will tell who has been telling the truth.

Could Dwight Howard return to the NBA?

After playing 60 games for the LA Lakers during the 2021-22 season, Dwight Howard couldn't get any offers to continue playing. It's very unlikely that that situation has changed after his stint with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in his last year in the NBA. He shot 61.2% from the field and was still a solid contributor on defense and rebounding.

Things can change quickly in the NBA, but given his age and declining performance, Dwight Howard is likely not returning.

